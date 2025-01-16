ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES KEMPERSPORTS LIVE AS NEW SPORTS MARKETING AND EVENT MANAGEMENT AGENCY FOR BAD BOY MOWERS BATTLE 4 ATLANTIS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island unveils a landmark collaboration with KemperSports LIVE, appointing the renowned sports marketing and event management agency as the official event manager for the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis . This remarkable union brings together two visionary brands, combining their expertise to elevate the iconic NCAA Division I tournament.

Now in its 13th year, Battle 4 Atlantis is recognized as one of the most prestigious early-season college basketball tournaments, continuing to grow as a significant cornerstone of the sport. With a proven track record of managing high-profile events like the Maui Invitational and the McDonald's All American Games, KemperSports LIVE will not only uphold the tournament's storied legacy but also introduce innovative elements to elevate the experience for fans, athletes, schools, and partners alike.

"This collaboration between two powerhouse brands is an exciting new chapter for Battle 4 Atlantis," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "KemperSports LIVE's outstanding reputation in hosting premier events makes them the ideal teammate to grow the tournament's success while continuing to deliver the unforgettable experiences our guests and basketball fans have come to love."

"We are honored to take Battle 4 Atlantis to new heights," said Tom Valdiserri, EVP, Managing Director KemperSports LIVE. "Our combined strengths and shared vision with Atlantis Paradise Island will ensure this tournament remains a marquee event on the college basketball calendar, offering unparalleled competition in an extraordinary setting."

Atlantis Paradise Island, the iconic resort destination and longest-standing international college basketball host, remains committed to delivering world-class events and extraordinary guest experiences. The 2025 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis, managed by KemperSports, promises to uphold the tournament's esteemed legacy while paving the way for its future growth.

About KemperSports LIVE:

KemperSports LIVE is a sports marketing and events agency. KemperSports LIVE produces and manages major national events, including the

Maui Invitational , the McDonald's All American Games , and the POWERADE Jam Fest . KemperSports LIVE has operated the Maui Invitational since 1989. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Atlantis, Paradise Island

