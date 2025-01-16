U.S. Travel Agency Sales Total $99.2 Billion In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 2024 Total Sets New Record for ARC-Accredited Agency Sales ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reporting Corp. (ARC) released data showing 2024's U.S.-based agency air ticket sales totaled $99.2 billion. The 2024 sales grew 4% from 2023 and represent the highest annual total recorded by ARC. U.S. travel agencies saw a surge in December demand, with ticket sales reaching $6.7 billion,

a 17% year-over-year increase. Total passenger trips climbed 13% year over year to 19 million, driven by double-digit percentage increases in both domestic and international trips.* NDC transactions accounted for 20.3% of the total ARC reported and settled transactions in December 2024 - a 10% increase from 18.4% in December 2023. A total of 799

travel agencies

reported

NDC transactions during December 2024. Results for December 2024 showed:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Month-Over-

Month Variance Year-Over-

Year Variance Total Sales $6.7 billion -7

% +17

% Total Passenger Trips 19 million -8

% +13

% U.S. Domestic Trips 11.4 million -11

% +13

% International Trips 7.6 million -2

% +13

% Average Ticket Price $561 -3

% +4

%

"2024 was a momentous year for air travel, with eight record-breaking months of agency sales and a strong close in December," said Steve Solomon, chief commercial officer at ARC. "Sales and passenger trip growth were made possible by industry collaboration to meet travelers and travel managers where they want to do business. Airlines, agencies and technology providers made a concerted effort to support modern airline retailing in 2024, evidenced by total

NDC transaction volume increasing more than 50% since 2023."

Total results for 2024 showed:

ARC Ticketing Metric Total Year-Over-Year

Variance Total Sales $99.2 billion +4

% Total Passenger Trips 284.9 million +6

% U.S. Domestic Trips 179.4 million +7

% International Trips 105.5 million +4

%

More detailed information is available on

ARC's sales statistics page .

About ARC:

ARC's data platform is the intelligence behind air travel, connecting the industry ecosystem and powering commercial decisions for airlines and our partners. We manage the world's most comprehensive airline ticketing dataset, comprised of over 12 billion annual passenger flights operated by more than 480 airlines in over 235 countries. ARC's trusted reporting and settlement services process more than $95 billion in U.S.-based agency air sales annually. ARC leads industry collaboration between airlines, agencies, corporate buyers and other partners to enable a thriving air travel retailing ecosystem. For more information, visit

arccorp .

Contact:

Randy Spoon

[email protected]

Notes:

*Ticket Sales





Results are based on monthly sales data ending December 31, 2024, from 10,305 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, satellite ticket printing offices and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines.

The average ticket price (USD) is for a round-trip ticket settled through ARC for an itinerary that included only U.S. domestic travel.

Passenger trips include the total number of passengers taking a trip from one airport to another using direct or connecting flights. Newly issued trips are added, and refunded trips are deducted to provide a net view of traveling passengers.

U.S. domestic passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where the itinerary is wholly within the U.S. International passenger trips include the total number settled through ARC where some or all the travel occurs to airports outside the U.S. or originates outside the U.S. Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

© Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC). All rights reserved.

SOURCE Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED