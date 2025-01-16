Blo Blow Dry Bar Rolls Out Pink Carpet In Rhode Island Loyal Member Brings Three Bars To Home State

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

North America's Leading Blow Dry Bar Franchise Furthers Brand Footprint in Northeast with Multi-Unit Deal

With the beauty and wellness seeing an annual growth rate of 8% and expecting to reach $2.7B by 2030, the demand for accessible services continues to rise. Capitalizing on the booming industry,

Blo Blow Dry Bar , North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, announces a signed three-unit agreement in Rhode Island. This strategic expansion is a significant milestone for Blo Blow Dry Bar as it marks the brand's debut into the state and continues to solidify its presence across the United States.

Behind the Signed Agreement – Maria Porreca:



With two Bachelor degrees from Syracuse University and as a graduate of the Harvard Business School General Management Program,

Porreca has more than a decade worth of experience in the finance industry having held esteemed Vice President and C-Suite roles where she gained experience building operational excellence for diverse clients to drive strategic growth.

Porreca brings a wealth of expertise to her entrepreneurial journey with a proven track record of developing financial programs to support evolving business needs as well as leveraging technology solutions to enhance efficiency and streamline decision-making processes.

A few years after making the decision to return to her home state of Rhode Island to be closer to family she decided to develop a portfolio career. As a result,

Porreca researched multiple franchise opportunities. Having been a loyal customer of Blo Blow Dry Bar while she resided in New York City, she identified a need for the brand's concept in her community. Initially, it was the opportunity to capitalize on an untapped market that drew

Porreca to Blo, but the leadership team's commitment to their franchise partners' success confirmed the brand to be a perfect fit for her. From prioritizing exceptional customer experiences to the use of research and top-of-the-line products, Porreca could not pass up the chance to be a part of a system that's solidified itself as a leader in the beauty industry.

"Blo Blow Dry Bar is filling an important gap by providing women with a place to decompress and truly unwind. It's more than just a blow out – it's a complete wellness experience," says Porreca. "As a mother of daughters, I'm excited to further Blo's mission in my community, while also giving my children the opportunity to witness this empowering journey firsthand."

As first-time and existing entrepreneurs are recognizing the potential and seizing the opportunity to invest in the beauty and personal care industry, Blo Blow Dry Bar has identified Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania as target areas for growth.

"As a strong advocate for women empowerment and having the passion for what our brand stands for, Maria Porreca is a wonderful addition to the system," says Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Not only is this first-in-state deal a huge momentum push into 2025, it also underscores our commitment to providing the Blo experience to as many individuals as possible."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 165 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit

