Kuwait Assistant FM Chairs Virtual Meeting To Examine Conditions In Syria

KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The assistant foreign for GCC affairs Ambassador Najib Al-Badr headed on Thursday a virtual meeting that grouped officials from GCC countries' foreign affairs departments, dedicated for examining conditions in Syria.

In remarks to KUNA, Ambassador Al-Badr said the meeting was held in line with efforts to enhance regional security and stability "and deal with the current developments in Syria for serving the joint interests of regional states."

He indicated that it was a follow-up session to the special GCC ministerial meeting hosted by Kuwait on December 26.

Elaborating, Ambassador Al-Badr revealed that today's meeting aimed at working out a strategic vision to activate the GCC role in backing ip security and stability in Syria.

Al-Badr added that he his peers agreed on some "measures and steps for bolstering the GCC efforts to back up political solutions and attain stability" in Syria.

Alluding to the recent visit to Syria by the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, he affirmed that it was "an advance step on part of the GCC for positive interaction with the developments" in this country. (end)

