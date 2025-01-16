Perspire Sauna Studio Celebrates Strong Growth And Strategic Partnerships In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 2024 Growth Highlights

Building on strong momentum, Perspire awarded 75 new territories to franchisees and opened 22 new studios across 27 states in 2024. This expansion reflects the growing demand for innovative wellness experiences, as Perspire continues to redefine the with its science-backed therapies and commitment to guest satisfaction.

"In 2025, prioritizing your isn't just about working out-it's about working in," said Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio . "Incorporating regular sauna sessions into your wellness routine offers profound benefits for your body and creates a space for mental clarity in our fast-paced world."

Partnerships to Elevate the Experience

Perspire focused a large part of the year on enhancing the guest experience through strategic partnerships, introducing cutting-edge technologies and services designed to elevate wellness journeys. Building on its collaboration with Clearlight®, a leader in infrared sauna technology, the brand unveiled an exclusive sauna design that seamlessly blends luxury and advanced features. These saunas include premium red-light therapy, HALO ONE® halotherapy generators, Bluetooth connectivity, and chromotherapy, offering guests a fully customizable and elevated experience.

To complement the enhanced sauna design, Perspire embraced the growing trend of contrast therapy by partnering with SilientTM to introduce the innovative SNØ Shower modality. This cold therapy experience, featuring a 45-degree rainfall shower powered by Silient's advanced cold-water chiller system, provides benefits such as improved circulation, reduced inflammation, and faster muscle recovery. Inspired by the Norwegian tradition of "snøbading," the SNØ Shower was first introduced in Sarasota and Winter Park, Florida, and is set to expand to half of all studios nationwide by the end of 2025.

"These partnerships reflect our dedication to offering the best wellness experiences available," added Braun. "Together with Clearlight and

Silient, we are setting a new industry standard in wellness by delivering innovative therapies that enhance the overall guest experience."

Looking Ahead

With 40

new locations slated to open in the upcoming year, Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit .

