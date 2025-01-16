Mumbai City FC Announces Season 2 Of AIFF Blue Cubs League

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Continuing with its commitment to nurturing and developing talent and building on its mission to invest in grassroots football, Mumbai City FC has announced the start of Season 2 of the AIFF Blue Cubs League 2024-2025.

With this event, Mumbai City FC is trying to ensure the next generation of stars receive the right to grow and showcase their skills.

"Building on its mission to invest in grassroots football, Mumbai City FC is proud to announce the commencement of Season 2 of the AIFF Blue Cubs League 2024-2025 powered by Reliance Foundation, which will take place from January 15 to March 9," Mumbai City FC informed in a release on Thursday.

The league will feature teams from various academies competing in three age groups: U9, U10, and U11. These young players will compete for the championship title, showcasing their skills and potential for a future in the sport, the release informed.

The U10 and U11 age groups will include teams from E7 Football Academy, Tipu Sultan FA, Bravo Football, Bravehearts FA, Mumbai City FC, Somaiya Sports Academy, BFC Soccer Schools and Anstrengung United (7 teams in total). The U9 category will have an additional team, Homegrown Grasshoppers, bringing the total number of teams to 8 in this age group.

The Mumbai City FC Blue Cubs League 2024-2025, to be held in affiliation with the Mumbai Football Association (MFA), Western India Football Association (WIFA), and All India Football Federation (AIFF), will give the next generation the right platform to grow and establish themselves.

Talking about the event, Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City, commented:“Grassroots football development remains a priority for us at Mumbai City FC, and the Blue Cubs League is a key part of our efforts. We're excited to see young players compete, grow, and showcase their talents this year.

"Their enthusiasm and commitment inspire us, and we're proud to support the next generation of footballers. This league will be key in shaping their future in the sport. We thank MFA, WIFA, and AIFF for their continued support in making this initiative a success,” he said.