Franklin Templeton Group Includes Several Business Entities With Total Assets Worth Over Trillion
1/16/2025
MENAFN
As reported, today President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan received
Jenny Johnson, the CEO and President of Franklin Templeton, one of
the world's leading asset management companies.
During the meeting, the strategic importance of the partnership
with Franklin Templeton was highlighted, and it was noted that
there is a favorable environment for further expanding these
relations.
Azernews provides a brief overview of the
company: Founded in 1947 in New York City, Franklin Templeton had a
total asset value of $1.68 trillion under management as of
September 2024. The Franklin Templeton group includes several
business entities specializing in the management of stocks, bonds,
alternative investments, and other asset types. Sixty percent of
the company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange,
while the remaining 40% are owned by the founding Johnson family.
According to Forbes, as of August last year, the Johnson family's
personal wealth amounted to $10.5 billion.
Jenny Johnson, the company's leader, was listed among Forbes'
"World's 100 Most Powerful Women" in 2022 and 2023, and in the "50
Over 50" list in 2022. She has also been included in Barron's "100
Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance" list for five consecutive
years.
Jenny Johnson is also a member of several advisory and
supervisory boards of various organizations and public
institutions. These include the International Advisory Panel of the
Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Advisory Board of the New York
Stock Exchange, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Thermo
Fisher Scientific, and other public organizations.
It should be noted that initial steps have been taken to
establish a long-term partnership based on mutual benefit between
Franklin Templeton and the State Oil Fund of the Republic of
Azerbaijan. Opportunities for further deepening cooperation in
strategic directions are being explored. Close relations have been
established with the company's leadership, and regular negotiations
and meetings are held. For example, during a meeting with Jenny
Johnson in Saudi Arabia, the prospects for cooperation and various
opportunities were discussed. Additionally, during the
participation of the delegation led by Jenny Johnson in the COP29
events, several meetings and discussions were held with the
leadership of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
