Franklin Templeton Group Includes Several Business Entities With Total Assets Worth Over Trillion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As reported, today President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan received Jenny Johnson, the CEO and President of Franklin Templeton, one of the world's leading asset management companies.

During the meeting, the strategic importance of the partnership with Franklin Templeton was highlighted, and it was noted that there is a favorable environment for further expanding these relations.

Azernews provides a brief overview of the company: Founded in 1947 in New York City, Franklin Templeton had a total asset value of $1.68 trillion under management as of September 2024. The Franklin Templeton group includes several business entities specializing in the management of stocks, bonds, alternative investments, and other asset types. Sixty percent of the company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, while the remaining 40% are owned by the founding Johnson family. According to Forbes, as of August last year, the Johnson family's personal wealth amounted to $10.5 billion.

Jenny Johnson, the company's leader, was listed among Forbes' "World's 100 Most Powerful Women" in 2022 and 2023, and in the "50 Over 50" list in 2022. She has also been included in Barron's "100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance" list for five consecutive years.

Jenny Johnson is also a member of several advisory and supervisory boards of various organizations and public institutions. These include the International Advisory Panel of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Advisory Board of the New York Stock Exchange, the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and other public organizations.

It should be noted that initial steps have been taken to establish a long-term partnership based on mutual benefit between Franklin Templeton and the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Opportunities for further deepening cooperation in strategic directions are being explored. Close relations have been established with the company's leadership, and regular negotiations and meetings are held. For example, during a meeting with Jenny Johnson in Saudi Arabia, the prospects for cooperation and various opportunities were discussed. Additionally, during the participation of the delegation led by Jenny Johnson in the COP29 events, several meetings and discussions were held with the leadership of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.