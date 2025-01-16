Moi Rewards Is Rewarding Five Ontarians For Making A Difference In Communities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 'Celebrate Moi!' winners will receive 1 million Moi points and the opportunity to spotlight their favourite Ontario causes

Toronto, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METRO Inc.'s Moi Rewards is all about rewarding shoppers for what they are already doing. To celebrate the launch of Moi Rewards in Ontario, METRO Inc. is rewarding everyday Ontarians for the great things they already do to make a difference in their communities.

Now accepting nominations, Ontarians can nominate community champions who go the extra mile. From dedicated food volunteers to those who pick up groceries for elderly neighbours or a long-time crosswalk volunteer, anyone who is making a difference in their community is eligible for entry.

“We are thrilled to announce Celebrate Moi!, a campaign that will give five winners 1 million Moi points to use however they like,” said Alain Tadros, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at METRO Inc.“Better yet, those rewarded might be spotlighted in media and on our social channels for all the hard work they do in their communities and the causes they champion.”

“Despite it being a challenging time for many, we still see dedicated Ontarians showing up for their communities in big ways,” said Mathieu Robitaille, Head of Marketing, Ontario Division at METRO Inc.“With Moi Rewards, we are all about rewarding members for something they do every day. We could think of no better way to celebrate the launch of Moi Rewards in Ontario than by extending our celebration to those who already do so much for others.”

To nominate someone in your community for a chance for them to win 1 million Moi points, visit moirewards.ca/celebrate . The nomination process is simple and can be completed in under three minutes. For contest terms and conditions, please visit .

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $20 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit and follow the latest news on LinkedIn .

About Moi Rewards

Launched in Ontario on October 24,2024, the Moi Rewards program includes all Metro and Food Basics grocery and pharmacy banners in Ontario, expanding on METRO's proprietary loyalty program, Moi, in Québec. It allows consumers to easily accumulate points that can be redeemed for everyday essentials. Consumers can also earn points on in store eligible purchases when they pay with a linked RBC debit or credit card. Moi Rewards is a trademark of METRO. For more information, visit .

