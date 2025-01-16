Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioresorbable Coronary Stents Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Drug, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioresorbable coronary stents market size is expected to reach USD 210.1 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2030.

Innovations in material science, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and the growth of minimally invasive procedures are driving the market growth. These factors contribute to the demand for safer, more efficient coronary interventions that offer long-term benefits for patients.

Developing advanced, biocompatible materials is a primary growth driver of the bioresorbable coronary stents market. These materials are designed to dissolve gradually in the body, minimizing the need for long-term implantation. Patients experience fewer complications associated with permanent metal stents, such as inflammation and restenosis. In September 2023, an article in Acta Biomaterialia highlighted the investigation ofbioresorbable polymersfor stent applications, focusing on aliphatic polyesters, polyorthoesters, and polyanhydrides. Among these, aliphatic polyesters, particularly polylactide (PLA), are the most commonly used materials for bioresorbable stents due to their excellent biocompatibility, biodegradability, processability, and mechanical properties.

Advancements in minimally invasive procedures also play a significant role in expanding the bioresorbable coronary stent market. The trend toward less invasive cardiac interventions, such as percutaneous coronary interventions (PCIs), has encouraged the adoption of bioresorbable stents, which are easier to implant and remove. In August 2024, an article in Frontiers in Bioengineering andBiotechnologyinvestigated bioresorbable polymer-coated stents for treating coronary artery perforations and neointimal hyperplasia. The study highlighted the performance of various polymers, revealing that polylactide-co-caprolactone membranes showed promise despite increased thrombogenicity. The authors emphasized the need for further preclinical studies that better replicate clinical conditions.

A significant limitation for the bioresorbable coronary stent technology has been the setbacks experienced due to Abbott's recall and the subsequent negative sentiment in the market. In 2017, Abbott recalled its bioresorbable stent, the Absorb, due to concerns over higher rates of adverse events such as thrombosis and restenosis, which significantly tarnished the reputation of bioresorbable stents. This recall led to a loss of confidence among both physicians and patients in technology's safety and efficacy. As a result, the overall adoption of bioresorbable stents slowed, and many in the medical community were hesitant to embrace this technology, favoring more established metal stents.



What sets the second-generation bioresorbable coronary stents apart? Learning from past mistakes, manufacturers have developed new generation bioresorbable with thinner strut thicknesses, faster resorption times, and better radial force. Amaranth, with a single-minded focus on strut thickness, has developed three such devices. Each with a thinner strut. The latest, Magnitude boasts of 100 microns.

Another factor providing a fillip to this market is the less-invasive nature of PCIs as compared to coronary artery bypass grafting, resulting in their high elective procedure volume. In most parts of the world, lack of auditing to check inappropriate surgeries drives the number of coronary stenting procedures. Hence, this market is expected to witness growth due to the high volume of elective PCI, particularly in APAC and Europe.

Bioresorbable Coronary Stents Market Report Highlights



The polymer segment held the largest market share of 50.2% in 2024 and the metal segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The sirolimus segment held the largest market share of 63.1% in 2024 and the Novalimus segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

The outpatient facilities segment held the largest market share of 61.9% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Strategic efforts undertaken by the companies to gain a higher market share center on bioresorbable coronary stents development. Companies targeting the clinical pipeline have developed second-generation bioresorbable products with better design specifications, such as devices with thinner strut thicknesses and faster absorption rates that gain comparability with the gold standard, drug-eluting metallic stents.

