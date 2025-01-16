NASA Shares Image Of 'Large, Brown-Eyed' Sandhill Crane Netizens Say, 'Finally, They Revealed The CEO Of NASA'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US space agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) often shares breathtaking images from space and nature on its social platform. Recently, NASA shared an image of a“large, brown-eyed” crane on its Instagram handle.

What is the image about?

'This sandhill crane is one of the 1,500 different species of and animals that make their home at @NASAKennedy, which shares space with the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. The Space Coast is a particularly favourable environment for sandhill cranes due to the region's shallow freshwater habitats, which provide nesting space and a variety of food sources," NASA wrote on Instagram.

“The large, brown eyes of a sandhill crane stare directly into the camera; the crane's head, its long, grey, narrow neck, and the top of its body are visible. A blue sky with scattered clouds takes up most of the background; the square outline of the Vehicle Assembly Building, including its large, painted NASA“meatball” insignia, can be seen out of focus at the very bottom of the image,” it added.

How is sandhill crane related to NASA?

“Behind the crane, in the background, you can see the Vehicle Assembly Building, one of the largest buildings in the world and the staging ground for NASA's biggest rockets-including the @NASAArtemis I rocket which launched our Orion spacecraft around the Moon in 2022,” NASA said.

Several social media users have appreciated this unique shot of a sandhill crane.

“Finally, they revealed the CEO of NASA before GTA 6,” one of the users commented.

“So beautiful and the blue sky, ready for a successful rocket day,” added another.

One of the users said,“He is saying, will the rocket fly today or will it be delayed again?”

'This is actually a great head shot of the bird, I love Sandhill Cranes and photograph them when they migrate back to New York, the blurry NASA logo conveys space exploration and exploring our natural world are interlinked... the puffy white cloud fills the void of an otherwise dull blue sky, sweet work," added another user.