Fluminense Stumbles In Carioca Championship: Volta Redonda Secures Victory

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Fluminense Club faced a setback in the Carioca Championship, suffering their first defeat of the 2025 season. The match, held at Raulino de Oliveira Stadium, saw Volta Redonda clinch a 1-0 victory against a 10-man Fluminense side.



Fluminense entered the game with a strengthened lineup, featuring the debut of Argentine defender Juan Freytes. The team started promisingly, with Freytes impressing in his initial role as left-back.



However, their fortunes took a turn for the worse in the second half. The game's pivotal moment came in the 61st minute when Fluminense's defender Manoel received a red card.



This dismissal left the team at a numerical disadvantage for the remainder of the match. Volta Redonda capitalized on their advantage in the closing stages of the game.



In the 86th minute, substitute Mirandinha executed a spectacular bicycle kick, scoring the match's only goal. This defeat leaves Fluminense with just one point from two games, placing them ninth in the league standings.







Volta Redonda, on the other hand, secured their first win of the season, moving up to sixth place with three points. The match highlighted Fluminense 's struggle to find their form in the early stages of 2025.

Fluminense's Setback and Early Season Highlights

Despite fielding a stronger lineup, the team lacked the necessary inspiration to overcome their opponents. Fluminense's next challenge comes against Maricá on Saturday, while Volta Redonda will face Bangu on Sunday.



Both teams will be looking to build on their performances in these upcoming fixtures. In other Carioca Championship results, Maricá continued their strong start to the season.



They secured a 1-0 victory over Boavista, maintaining their perfect record and league leadership. Nova Iguaçu also tasted success, earning their first win of the season. They defeated Sampaio Corrêa 1-0 at Estádio Laranjão, boosting their point tally to four.



As the Carioca Championship progresses, teams are jostling for position in the early stages of the season. Fluminense's unexpected defeat serves as a reminder of the competitive nature of the league.

