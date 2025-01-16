NTT DATA Celebrated As A Global Top Employer 2025 In 33 Countries/Regions

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NTT DATA , a global leader in digital business and IT services, proudly announces its recognition as a Global Top Employer for 2025 by the Top Employers Institute. This prestigious accolade marks the second time NTT DATA has been honored, placing it among an elite group of only 17 Global Top Employers recognized for its exceptional people policies and practices.

In addition to the global recognition, NTT DATA has earned the Top Employer 2025 regional certification in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on their participation and HR Best Practices Survey results. This comprehensive survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity and Inclusion, Well-being, and more.

NTT DATA received exceptionally high marks for“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,”“Sustainability,” and“Work Environment,” underscoring its commitment to being a sustainability-oriented organization.

In 2025, the Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2,400 organizations in 125 countries/regions, positively impacting the lives of over 13 million employees globally.

“Our globally diverse workforce is our greatest asset,” said Yutaka Sasaki, President and CEO, NTT DATA.“Their ingenuity, talent and expertise are key to our culture, and we are incredibly proud to be recognized for the second time for our unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional working environment for our employees. Fostering a supportive, collaborative and inclusive culture allows everyone to bring their authentic selves to work, which in turn enables them to perform at their best. This honorable distinction is an acknowledgment of all we have done to promote an empowering culture for our colleagues worldwide so far, and an indication of what's to come as we continue to focus on our workforce.”

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says:“Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? In a time of constant change-where technological, economic, and social shifts are ever-present-exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. This year's Top Employers Certification Program has showcased this strength, with the certified Top Employers for 2025 demonstrating outstanding dedication to their employees globally. Their consistent commitment to people practices worldwide makes them stand out as an exclusive group that has earned global certification through the Top Employers Program. We are proud to celebrate these companies and their achievements in 2025.”

People are the key to our competitiveness in the fast-evolving IT services industry. NTT DATA will retain top talent to drive innovation and capture client needs.

In our pursuit to be the Best Place to Work, NTT DATA is dedicated to cultivating professional human resources who can succeed globally and fostering a culture in which diverse individuals can thrive, along with creating an environment where employees have the flexibility in when and where they work.

Certification as a Top Employer showcases an organization's dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent people policies and practices. NTT DATA will continue to commit to creating a better workplace by leveraging the benefits of Top Employer programs in each country/region.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the #1 global authority on HR strategies. With our world-leading certification and data-led insights, we guide and empower organizations to deliver transformational people practices, drive business outcomes, and help them attract, engage, and retain top talent.

