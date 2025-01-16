Royal Scientific Society Hosts Dialogue To Boost Youth Engagement In Jordan's Climate Policy Development

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Experts and specialists in the field of climate change convened to discuss mechanisms for increasing youth participation in climate action and shaping national climate policies.

The initiative seeks to strengthen Jordan's capacity to address climate challenges, foster innovative solutions, and build resilience to achieve the Kingdom's climate objectives, according to a Royal Scientific Society statement.

The discussions took place during an interactive dialogue session on the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and Climate Action document.

The session was organised by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in cooperation with the Royal Scientific Society, and the Ministry of Environment, and with the support of the project titled“Enhancing Youth Participation in Reviewing Nationally Determined Contributions and Climate Policies at the National Level.”

Held within the framework of the "Preparing the First Transparency Report" project, the session aimed to empower youth in climate action and policymaking.

Young climate activists and decision-makers from various ministries and national institutions participated, the statement added.

Vice President of the Royal Scientific Society Raafat Assi noted the longstanding cooperation between the Ministry of Environment, the UNDP, and the Scientific Society in various environmental domains, particularly climate change.

Assi highlighted the Society's partnerships with international and national institutions on numerous climate studies.

"These include contributions to the preparation of the second National Communications Report, formulating emission mitigation strategies across sectors, developing national greenhouse gas inventories, and updating the nationally determined contributions document."

Since its establishment, the Scientific Society has implemented various initiatives in energy conservation, renewable energy, water harvesting, and water reuse, aligning with Jordan's energy and water priorities, he said, adding that these projects support national and global efforts in climate change mitigation and adaptation while raising awareness across diverse local communities.

Director of the Environment and Livelihoods Improvement Program at the UNDP Nidal Oran emphasised the necessity of coordinated efforts among international and national stakeholders to address climate change effectively.

He underscored that collaboration and partnerships across all levels are essential to confronting its adverse effects.

Oran further elaborated that the dialogue aligns with Jordan's national efforts to enhance sustainability and tackle climate challenges.

He regarded youth involvement as a cornerstone for building a sustainable, resilient future.

Acting Secretary-General of the Ministry of Environment Jihad Sawaeer stressed the significant role of youth in climate action, referencing HRH Crown Prince Hussein's address at the current Conference of the Parties, where the vital contributions of youth to environmental efforts were underscored.

Sawaeer emphasised the importance of amplifying youth voices and involving them in various forums to communicate their aspirations, achievements, and demands globally.

During the dialogue, Sawaeer and Khaled Haisa from the Ministry of Agriculture discussed Jordan's climate challenges and the opportunities available for advancing climate action.

They also focused on strengthening dialogue between youth and officials to develop innovative solutions that bolster national resilience and support the Kingdom's climate goals.

Director of the Climate Change Directorate at the Ministry of Environment Bilal Shaqarin expressed gratitude for the constructive role of youth in enriching the dialogue.

He assured participants that their recommendations would be incorporated into the updated nationally determined contributions. He also underscored the significance of ongoing participatory dialogues to achieve climate goals and enhance Jordan's resilience to climate impacts.

The session showcased the current document on nationally determined contributions and outlined plans to update it in alignment with national priorities, as well as regional and global challenges.

The dialogue provided an interactive platform where youth presented innovative ideas and actionable recommendations, which were subsequently discussed with officials from relevant ministries.

The importance of collaborative efforts to ensure effective youth participation in shaping climate policies was also emphasised.

The Environment, Water, and Climate Change Centre at the Royal Scientific Society plays a pivotal role in advancing Jordan's climate action agenda.

Collaborating with the Ministry of Environment and local partners, the Centre leads initiatives focused on boosting national capabilities, building resilient communities, and achieving the Kingdom's climate goals.

These efforts include managing natural resources, reducing carbon emissions, and implementing adaptation strategies, demonstrating a unified dedication to sustainable development.