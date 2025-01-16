Malaysia's Largest Flexible Workspace Operator Common Ground Expands 100,000 Sq. Ft. In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Common Ground expands its Malaysia portfolio by 100,000 sq. ft. in 2024, enhancing flexible workspaces with new locations in Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Malaysia's largest flexible workspace operator, Common Ground, has expanded their Malaysia portfolio by approximately 100,000 square feet in 2024 via their Enterprise Solutions products and the signing of new locations across Kuala Lumpur. Common Ground forms part of The Flexi Group, one of the region's largest providers of flexible workspaces with over 45 managed workplaces in 11 cities across Asia and Australia.

This growth showcases the strong demand for flexible working in Malaysia from both small and large-scale tenants. Approximately 50,000 square feet of the group's 2024 expansion came via its 'Enterprise Solutions' product, which offers corporations the flexibility to custom-build their ideal workspace, either within The Flexi Group's existing workplaces or at the client's specified location. This adds to the approximately 100,000 square feet of tailored enterprise space that Common Ground already manages on behalf of multinational companies across Malaysia.

The first Enterprise Solution, which are often white-labelled, opened in March 2024, was delivered for a leading Malaysian clean-energy solutions provider that hired Common Ground to design, build, and manage its new 45,000 square foot headquarters in the heart of Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC). A further partnership with a global technology services company to bring its 6,000-square-foot Malaysian headquarters to life in Menara Shell was opened in August 2024.

The Flexi Group's Enterprise Solutions is an end-to-end service that provides companies of all sizes with bespoke office spaces. It leverages the company's collective 25 years of experience and expertise in designing and building offices of the future. Following the custom design and build, Flexi uses its vast experience in operating workspaces to provide ongoing workplace management services through on-site concierge, in-house technology to manage employees and facilities, food and beverage management, event organization, and community activation strategies.

"We understand the unique challenges faced by large enterprises, and our Enterprise Solutions are designed to address those challenges," said Chris Edwards, Group CEO at The Flexi Group. "By providing our bespoke workspace solutions, we aim to empower our clients to focus on their core business objectives while we handle the complexities of their workspace requirements. This is a natural progression of our services from traditional coworking management into designing, building, and operating headquarters on behalf of our global, multinational clients.”

Already operating 20 locations across Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor Bahru, Common Ground sees local demand as driving additional growth opportunities in 2024 and 2025, having signed 50,000 square feet of new locations in 2024, either recently launched or set to open soon in 2025.

Chris Edwards continued,“Malaysia continues to perform superbly in a buoyant market as we consistently see country occupancy at over 85%, outperforming the traditional commercial office sector quite considerably. By listening to what our clients require, we are delighted to continue our Malaysian growth in a sustainable, strategic fashion through both our Enterprise Solutions products and traditional coworking space expansions”.

About Common Ground

Since its launch in 2017, Common Ground has transformed the landscape of premium flexible workspaces, creating a dynamic network of innovative thought leaders across Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. As Malaysia's largest flexible workspace operator, we redefine the office experience with collaborative environments tailored for larger multinational corporations. More than just a workspace, Common Ground is a vibrant community that fosters connections and collaboration among forward-thinking enterprises.

About The Flexi Group

Founded in 2022 following the merger of three globally renowned coworking brands, The Flexi Group is a rapidly expanding collection of leading flexible workspace operators in Asia. Spread across 8 countries in 11 cities, and with over 25 years of collective experience in designing, operating, and scaling workspaces, we are one of the region's largest operators.

