GCC Urges Intensifying Gaza Rebuilding Efforts At UN

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council permanent delegations to the United Nations urged intensifying efforts to support rebuilding initiatives in Gaza Strip, and affirmed that the just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue and to achieving peace lies in the two state solution.

Kuwaiti Permanent envoy to the UN, Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai relayed the speech on behalf of gulf nations at the session designated for examining UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres priorities for the current year.

Ambassador Al-Bannai directed his words to Guterres and to his deputy Amina Mohammad, appreciating efforts of their astute leadership in these critical times of widely dimensional challenges, and reiterated GCC support to their efforts.

He recalled what has been pointed to in previous speeches on the need to adopt peace, dialogue, and extension of bridges to overcome challenges of the time and their forking ramifications, as well as limit catastrophes and hardships.

Al-Bannai took the opportunity to renew faith in work of the organization, as it is indispensable in the implementation of international multilateral cooperation and the promotion of joint humanitarian principles.

Ambassador Al-Bannai went on to expound on the horrific reality and the tragic conditions under which Gazans reside, under an occupation that knows no mercy, and bloodshed for more than a year.

He hailed trilateral mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, underlined constructive role of UN and its organizations, honored the fallen victims who fell in protection of civilians.

Al-Bannai relayed the concern of the gulf bloc in regards to the financial gap standing in the way of response to increasing humanitarian needs.

He urged donor nations to boost support to relief efforts and underscored necessity of differentiating between humanitarian financing and financing for developmental and climate situations to guarantee efficient distribution.

As for facing climate change, Ambassador Al-Bannai stressed the importance of group work, and hoped or more tangible progress that keeps pace with the reality and its challenges.

Al-Bannai took note of the rise of Artificial Intelligence, calling it a historic turning point and a promising instrument of development and innovations, but warned of misuse as it could augment challenges.

The gulf bloc called for instating guiding principles for this technology to ensure benefit without expanding technological gap.

The GCC asserted necessity of multiplying efforts and translating them into reality throughout the upcoming congregations. (end)

tma







MENAFN16012025000071011013ID1109096195