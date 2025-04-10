Palestinian Foreign Ministry Welcomes French President's Announcement On Intention To Recognize State Of Palestine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Ramallah: The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has welcomed the advanced French position expressed by President Emmanuel Macron regarding the intention to recognize of the State of Palestine within the next few months.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry described President Macron's position as a positive and significant step toward safeguarding the two-state solution and advancing the cause of peace.

It noted that the French stance aligns clearly with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

The Ministry also urged all countries that have yet to recognize the State of Palestine, to take this important step and to support the Palestinian efforts to gain full UN membership.

The statement encouraged all states to participate in the upcoming international conference in June, to advance the implementation of the two-state solution.