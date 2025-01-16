Moi Organises Workshop On Security Procedures In Sporting Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Sports Security Division of the Establishments and Authorities Security Department at the of Interior (MoI) organised a on joint security procedures in sporting events, aimed at documentation and coordination among relevant entities to achieve the highest performance levels during the organisation of sports events.

The opening event was attended by Director General of Public Security Major General Mohamed Jassim Al Sulaiti and Assistant Director of the Establishments and Authorities Security Department Brigadier Jamal Saleh Al Kuwari. The workshop was attended by liaison officers from 36 entities, including ministry departments, security agencies, and experts representing 21 civilian organizations.

In this context, head of security events division of the Establishments and Authorities Security Department Mabkhout Salem Al Marri emphasized the MoI's interest in the security of sporting events and its keenness to develop the security services system in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the MoI's strategy.

He indicated that the workshop addressed the tasks of the participating entities and their role in supporting and assisting the sports security system and securing sporting events, as well as their role in protecting the security and stability of the country and its good reputation in hosting major events.

In his opening remarks of the workshop, Al Marri said that ensuring everything related to sports security requires the safety of the audience of sports events, and the protection of information on security plans, military, and civilian assets. He noted that documenting security procedures is one of the essential elements that contribute to achieving this goal by providing a clear reference for the steps that must be followed in securing sports events.

For his part, security and sports liaison officer and supervisor of the workshop Major Saeed Juma Al Hitmi voiced his thanks and appreciation to the concerned authorities for their efforts and cooperation in achieving the highest standards of security and safety during previous sporting events, which resulted in remarkable successes that are a source of pride for all and an example to be emulated.

He said that sporting events represent a platform for communities and nations to meet, and an opportunity to highlight our ability to organize and host these events with the highest standards of quality and safety.

Therefore, ensuring the safety of the audience and participants requires high-level coordination between all concerned parties, as security is not the responsibility of one party.

He pointed out that the workshop will discuss a number of important topics, including the security procedures of the Sports Security Division of the Establishments and Authorities Security Department, the procedures of the supporting security agencies and relevant civil agencies, and the scenarios and protocols of security procedures towards some crimes, actions, and cases that may occur during sporting events.

During the opening of the workshop, a video recording was shown highlighting the efforts made to ensure the security of sporting events and the role of supporting agencies in achieving the desired goals. Liaison officers and experts from security agencies and civil authorities discussed the details of joint procedures and their documentation and came out with recommendations that will contribute to strengthening and developing the security system in sporting events.