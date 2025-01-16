Phonak Expands Award-Winning Infinio Portfolio With Two New Custom Hearing Aids

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its highly acclaimed Infinio with the introduction of two new in-the-ear (ITE) hearing aids:



Virto Titanium Infinio Virto 10 NW O Infinio

These custom hearing now feature the advanced Infinio platform, bringing enhanced discretion, personalization, and sound quality to Phonak's proven in-the-ear solutions.

Innovative Features of Phonak Virto Infinio: Advancing Sound Quality and Personalization

The new Virto Infinio products elevate the Infinio portfolio by delivering unparalleled customization and advanced technology:



World's First Custom Hearing Aids with Phonak SmartSpeechTM Technology -Powered by AutoSense OS 6.0, these hearing aids adapt seamlessly to changing environments to optimize speech understanding and listening comfort.

Precision Fit with APD 3.0 -Advanced software ensures the first fitting is the right fit, enhancing the user experience from day one. The Infinio platform offers remarkable improvements in exceptional sound quality from the first moment and achieves 93% user preference from the first fit compared to leading competitors.1

Biometric Calibration -Tailors the hearing aids to the user's unique ear anatomy, providing a truly personalized experience. Sleek, Discreet Design -The compact form factor appeals to users seeking a virtually invisible solution that aligns with modern aesthetic preferences.

Comfort and discreet design for a modern lifestyle

Phonak's Virto Infinio hearing aids are designed for individuals seeking a comfortable, discreet solution that does not compromise on sound quality. With titanium shells that are 15 times stronger than traditional acrylic, these devices feature walls that are 50% thinner, allowing for a more compact and unobtrusive design. Their custom fit ensures they remain secure and comfortable, even when wearing glasses or masks, addressing common user concerns.

Infinio: The Technology Behind Multiple Awards

Phonak is thrilled to announce its latest recognition: winning the prestigious 2025 BIG Innovation Award , presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This newly awarded honor celebrates the transformative impact of the Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio on the hearing health industry.

This achievement adds to the growing acclaim for the Infinio platform. The Phonak Audéo Sphere Infinio was also recognized with the 2024 Innovator Award in the highly competitive Hearing Aid: RIC category by Hearing Health & Technology Matters . Furthermore, Hearing Tracker rated the device as the Best Overall Hearing Aid in Background Noise for 2025.

These latest additions to the Phonak Infinio product range are available as of January 16, 2025.

About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry's broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we're committed to creating a world where“life is on” for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

