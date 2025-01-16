Arsenal secures 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League London derby

(MENAFN) Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the much-anticipated north London derby on Wednesday, marking the 21st week of the English season. The match was held at Emirates Stadium, where Tottenham’s star player, Son Heung-min, opened the scoring in the 25th minute. After a well-executed corner kick, Son managed to find the back of the net with a precise shot from the center of the box, placing it into the bottom right corner, giving Spurs the lead.



However, the tide quickly turned as Tottenham’s English striker, Dominic Solanke, inadvertently scored an own goal in the 40th minute, leveling the score at 1-1. The equalizer came as Solanke mishit a clearance attempt, and the ball rolled past Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into the net, much to his disappointment.



Just few minutes later, in the 44th minute, Arsenal’s Belgian winger Leandro Trossard put the hosts ahead with a well-taken goal. His strike gave Arsenal a crucial 2-1 lead, which they would hold onto for the remainder of the match.



With the win, Arsenal maintained their strong pursuit of league leaders Liverpool, staying just four points behind with 43 points, while Tottenham remains in 13th place with 24 points.

