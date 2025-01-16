Azerbaijan Expels Iranian Students Over Involvement In Prostitution
1/16/2025 1:13:04 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Iranian students involved in prostitution in Azerbaijan have
been expelled from the country.
Azernews reports via Azerbaijan's Operative
Information Centre that the students were recruited by Iranian
special services. It is known that they were trained and worked
here to recruit individual Azerbaijani citizens.
According to information, 11 of these women have been banned
from entering Azerbaijan. Another 5 have been deported from the
country.
