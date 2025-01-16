عربي


Azerbaijan Expels Iranian Students Over Involvement In Prostitution

1/16/2025 1:13:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian students involved in prostitution in Azerbaijan have been expelled from the country.

Azernews reports via Azerbaijan's Operative Information Centre that the students were recruited by Iranian special services. It is known that they were trained and worked here to recruit individual Azerbaijani citizens.

According to information, 11 of these women have been banned from entering Azerbaijan. Another 5 have been deported from the country.

