Harford Mutual Insurance Group Earns Top Honors In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEL AIR, Md., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harford Mutual Insurance Group is proud to announce a year of achievements and accolades in 2024, with the company earning four notable awards and four team members receiving individual honors.

Harford Mutual was selected for the 2024 Rising Insurance Star Executives (RISE®) Elite 50 Internships list for the fifth consecutive year. This annual recognition highlights the top 50 internship programs in the insurance across the U.S. and is awarded to companies that provide outstanding internship opportunities, fostering talent and developing the next generation of professionals in the insurance field.

Additionally, Harford Mutual received The Daily Record's Empowering Women Award for the second consecutive year. The Empowering Women Awards recognize companies and organizations that show a strong commitment to supporting and elevating women in Maryland.

In 2024, Harford Mutual was awarded the 2023 Gold level Healthy Workforce DesignationTM from Cigna Healthcare for its dedication to improving the health and vitality of its employees through a workplace well-being program. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality.

Harford Mutual was also named a finalist in the Internal Communications Video category of Ragan's 2024 Video, Visual & Virtual Awards for its "News in 90" series. The series delivers company updates, policies, and departmental news to employees in a quick and entertaining format. Winners will be announced on January 30, 2025.

For individual achievements, The Daily Record named Harford Mutual's President & CEO, Steven D. Linkous, one of Maryland's 2024 Most Admired CEOs . This was the third time Linkous had received the honor, having previously been recognized in 2020 and 2022, earning him a place in the prestigious Circle of Leadership.

In 2024, Harford Mutual's Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer Stacey A. Rebbert received the distinguished

ATHENA Leadership Award . The ATHENA Awards are presented to individuals who demonstrate exemplary leadership in their career, provide service to the community, and assist women to achieve their full leadership potential. Additionally, Rebbert was named one of

Maryland's Top 100 Women

by

The Daily Record, a recognition she also received in 2022.

Harford Mutual Associate Agency Specialist Teri Ralston was awarded the 2024 Cissy Musselman Women's Leadership Award . The award is presented to a woman with at least 10 years of experience in the insurance industry, who has demonstrated a positive influence, and serves as a role model for other women.

In addition, Harford Mutual Business Development Specialist Angela Douda was named Insurance Executive of the Year by the Spartanburg Association of Insurance Professionals (SAIP).



About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. The Group is a recognized insurance company ending 2024 with more than $465 million in direct written premium sold through independent agents in twelve states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Harford Mutual Insurance Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED