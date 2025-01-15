THE ASHLEY GIBSON BARNETT MUSEUM OF ART AT FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF MAJOR EXPANSION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The completion of the expansion project fulfills a three-decade dream to expand upon the Museum's 1988 building, adding seven new galleries, new educational spaces, a new creativity lab, and renovations to the original building. The expansion seamlessly connects with the existing space, nearly tripling the Museum's main area. This increased capacity allows for the display of more works from its 3,400-piece permanent collection in addition to hosting a broader range of diverse, world-class exhibitions.

"This project reflects the realization of the dreams of many individuals in our community and at Florida Southern College to establish a world-class museum," Dr. Anne Kerr, FSC President Emerita said. "We are especially proud of being a Smithsonian Affiliate that provides notable exhibition opportunities, and we are gratified to be one of only a few such museums in the nation that serves as both a community and academic art museum. We anticipate that this model will inspire many other such visual arts projects in the future to benefit countless individuals."

Visitors to the new expansion will discover two buildings of exhibitions, with the aim to appeal to broad audiences, while showcasing both the breadth of the Museum's collection and of human experience. Among the highlights are exhibitions like

"Hair & Newton: The Rise of the Highwaymen," the first in a continuing, rotating series of shows featuring and celebrating the story of Florida's homegrown landscape artists; "Rodin at The AGB," featuring 14 sculptures by the most-famous sculptor in modern history, on long-term loan to the Museum; "American Art Since the 1960s," featuring six decades of post-war American works from the permanent collection; and "Warhol Condensed: From Marilyn to Soup and Back Again," featuring five iconic Warhol works on long-term loan to the Museum.

"Every museum awaits a once-in-a-generation moment like this, and we are thrilled that the moment has finally arrived to share this incredible expansion with our art-loving community," Dr. H. Alexander Rich, Executive Director and Chief Curator said. "From our donors and members to the construction crews and our expert Museum staff, this was a massive, collaborative effort that propels our mission to be recognized as a site for exceptional accessible learning and a top academic and community museum in the region, state, and nation."



The addition, with its bold modern façade and innovative gallery designs, is designed by Straughn Trout Architects, the same firm that designed the Museum's 1988 structure, and built by Rodda Construction. Additional exhibitions on view in the expanded AGB include "Above All, Enjoy The Music: Photographs by Herman Leonard," "Before & After: Giulio Carpioni's Four Seasons of Man," "Matters of Scale: On the Intimate and the Sublime," "Surface, Service, and Splendor: Decorating History in Clay,"

Matisse to Gehry: Works on Paper, 1938-2022," and the continuing "Dutch Impressionism: The Hague School, 1860-1930."

"This expansion has been a dream for many years, and it will allow us to better serve our community and share our love of art with a wider audience," added Lynda Buck, Board of Trustees President.

The Museum, which affiliated with Florida Southern College in 2017, recently evolved from the Polk Museum of Art to the Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art at Florida Southern College, initiating an optimistic and fresh chapter in its nearly 60-year history.

"We're excited to celebrate with all those who supported this marvelous expansion of the arts in Lakeland," Dr. Jeremy Martin, Florida Southern College President said. "By doubling the exhibition space, we extend The AGB's ability to serve free-admission visitors, including countless schoolchildren every year, as well as Florida Southern College students in Art History and Museum Studies - all of whom learn at Central Florida's only Smithsonian-affiliated art museum. Thanks to our donors, patrons and members, the entire community may now explore art and culture on a grander scale at The AGB."



About the Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art at Florida Southern College



The Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art is a not-for-profit, academic and community museum whose enduring mission is to engage audiences of all ages with world-class exhibitions, programs, and experiences and to offer avenues for lifelong learning and reflection on our shared world through art and visual culture. It is the largest and only nationally accredited visual arts organization in Polk County and the only Smithsonian Affiliate art museum in Central Florida. The Museum is nearing completion on its $8 million expansion and renovation project, adding an additional 14,000 sq. ft. of education and exhibition space, including six new galleries, as well as multi-functional classroom and event spaces. The expansion and renovation project is projected to be completed in January 2025. The Museum's hours are Tuesdays–Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm, Sunday 1 pm to 5 pm, and closed Mondays and major holidays. The facility is handicap-accessible and special needs assistance is available. Admission is free, thanks to our Strategic Partner, the Ting Tsung and Wei Fong Chao Foundation.

