The Conservancy Of Southwest Florida Announces Transformative $25 Million Grant From John & Carol Walter Family Foundation

Commitment to redefine the community experience and inspire conservation across generations

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is honored to receive a historic $25 million grant from the John & Carol Walter Family Foundation, the largest philanthropic commitment in the organization's history.

This extraordinary grant builds upon 60 years of visionary donor support, enabling the Conservancy of Southwest Florida to transform the current Nature Center brand and public offerings into the new redefined John & Carol Walter Nature Experience. The goal is to inspire and invite the community to protect our shared natural environment that preserves our unique way of life enjoyed today, and into the future.

This landmark grant will not only direct the transformation of the on-site educational experience but also dramatically expands the way the Conservancy engages with residents and guests alike, by creating new spaces, program offerings, and continuously evolving highly interactive exhibits for the greater good of the community. The John & Carol Walter Nature Experience will inspire individuals to take action and support the Conservancy's critical mission to preserve Southwest Florida's water, land, wildlife, and future, for generations to come.

The new John & Carol Walter Nature Experience will feature:



Interactive and Dynamic Learning Programs:

Hands-on exhibits, guided tours, traveling exhibits, and state-of-the-art multimedia technology will make education engaging, memorable, and ever-changing. Visitors will gain a deeper understanding of local ecosystems and conservation challenges;

Immersive Natural Settings:

Carefully preserved diverse habitats and peaceful spaces will create new opportunities for visitors to connect with nature, reflect, and recharge;

Conservation and Stewardship Education:

Clear, accessible exhibits and materials will inspire action, showing visitors what they can personally do and contribute to preserving Southwest Florida's environment as members, volunteers, and advocates;

Family-Friendly Features:

Inclusive programs and facilities will be designed for all ages, with child-centered activities and accessible amenities to ensure a welcoming experience for everyone;

Cultural and Community Engagement: Collaboration with local schools, artists, and organizations will continue to enrich the visitor experience, fostering a sense of shared responsibility and regional stewardship; Best-in-Class Sustainability Practices:

A transformed guest experience featuring a new welcome center complex as the gateway to the Conservancy's mission, showcasing exhibits, thematic programs, and traveling exhibits;

a sustainably designed building including a two-and-a-half-story parking garage with a solar panel roof; and

a half-acre stormwater lake and enhanced filter marsh system to showcase innovative water quality enhancement efforts.

A Lasting Legacy for Southwest Florida

John and Carol Walter's generosity represents a new standard for philanthropic conservation leadership in Southwest Florida. The family's commitment to environmental stewardship further strengthens the Conservancy's long-term focus on education and engagement-for-action, elevating the organization's pursuit to its fullest potential to protect the region's water, land, and wildlife.

"My family has become deeply connected to the natural beauty and our shared way of life here in Southwest Florida," said John Walter. "This area is important and holds great significance to all of us. We feel a great responsibility to get involved and care for our surroundings since they offer so much meaning and enjoyment. Like many, we want our community to thrive for future generations. It's our hope that the re-imagined Nature Experience will continue to positively transform this critical regional destination so that residents and visitors will better understand how fundamental the Conservancy's mission is to each of our personal lives. We hope our commitment inspires others to learn more and join us by investing in our way of life, which benefits all in Collier County."

A Visionary New Chapter to fulfill the Mission of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida

The John & Carol Walter Nature Experience and its programs, staff, and facilities will mark a bold new chapter, ensuring a thriving future for the Conservancy by creating two new permanent endowments for support.

"This $25 million grant is not just a benefit for the Conservancy but for the entire Southwest Florida community. The John & Carol Walter Nature Experience will ultimately enrich the lives of residents and visitors, empower individuals to take meaningful action in conservation, and secure a brighter future for the region's unique ecosystems," Conservancy President and CEO Rob Moher says of the historic moment. "The more we connect with nature, the more likely we all are willing and able to protect it. John and Carol Walter's family passionately and purposefully understand the value of making that connection. We are truly grateful to the John & Carol Walter Family Foundation for their transformative grant and are pleased to offer appreciation and celebration for their continued commitment to the Conservancy's mission to enhance the quality of life we all enjoy in Southwest Florida."

The opening of the John & Carol Walter Nature Experience is anticipated in the first half of 2028. To learn more, go to conservancy/natureexperience or follow the Conservancy's social media accounts to stay informed.

About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida

is a non-profit environmental protection organization with a 60-year history focused on the issues impacting the water, land, wildlife, and future of Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades counties. The Conservancy accomplishes this mission through the combined efforts of its experts in environmental science, policy, education, and wildlife rehabilitation. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, world-class Nature Center,

and von Arx Wildlife Hospital

are headquartered in Naples, Florida at 1495 Smith Preserve Way.

Learn more about the Conservancy's work and how to support

the quality of life in Southwest Florida at Conservancy .

About the John and Carol Walter Family Foundation

John & Carol Walter Family Foundation is a private foundation founded in 2011 by John R. and Carol A. Walter of Naples, Florida. The foundation's mission is to support distinctive organizations and programs that foster meaningful community partnerships and promote energy, excitement, and transformational improvements to community life. The family's values and history reflect decades of invitation-only, strategic philanthropy given to preserve and protect conservation, advance the welfare of children and animals, promote health and well-being, and support the vitality of the performing arts and education.

Media Assets Link: Conservancy-John & Carol Walter Nature Experience, Press Release Assets

