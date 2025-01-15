عربي


Harley-Davidson, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2024 Results On February 5, 2025


1/15/2025 5:15:55 PM

Webcast conference Call Scheduled for 8 a.m. CST

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG ) will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results before market hours Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The public is invited to attend an Audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CST. Harley-Davidson, Inc. senior management will discuss financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the Company's outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available prior to the audio webcast.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and can access the slide presentation here:
. A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background
Harley-Davidson, Inc.
is the parent company of
Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

