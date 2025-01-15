Alopecia Areata Market Set To Grow Substantially Through 2034, Delveinsight Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alopecia Areata Insights

DelveInsight's Alopecia Areata Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Alopecia Areata market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Alopecia Areata pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Alopecia Areata market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Alopecia Areata Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Alopecia Areata, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alopecia Areata market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Alopecia Areata market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Alopecia Areata Market Report:

.The Alopecia Areata market size was valued approximately USD 180 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 27% during the study period (2020-2034)

.In July 2024, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has obtained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib), a treatment designed for managing an autoimmune disorder in adults.

.In 2023, the United States held the largest market share among the 7MM, representing approximately 65% of the total market size.

.In the EU4 and UK region, Germany had the largest market share in 2023, comprising around 30% of the total market size in the region.

.Deuruxolitinib is anticipated to enter the market in 2024, as the US FDA accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) in October 2023.

.DelveInsight's Epidemiology Model estimates that there were around 1,500,000 prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2023, with the number expected to rise due to factors such as genetic predisposition, increasing autoimmune disorders, environmental triggers, modern lifestyles marked by high stress, poor diet, and inadequate sleep.

.In 2023, the United States accounted for nearly 50% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM, marking the highest number.

.Key Alopecia Areata Companies: Eli Lilly and Company/Incyte Corporation, Pfizer, Legacy Healthcare, Pfizer, Q32 Bio Inc., AbbVie, Amgen, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Reistone Biopharma, Inmagene LLC, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharma, Nektar Therapeutics, AnaptysBio, Inc., LEO Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

.Key Alopecia Areata Therapies: OLUMIANT (baricitinib), LITFULO (ritlecitinib), Etrasimod, Coacillium (LH-8), PF-06651600, ADX-914, Upadacitinib, Daxdilimab, CTP-543, Deucravacitinib, SHR0302, IMG-007, Jaktinib, Rezpegaldesleukin, Rosnilimab, LEO 124249, Baricitinib, and others

.The Alopecia Areata epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females and males are equally affected by Alopecia Areata

Alopecia Areata Overview

Alopecia Areata is an autoimmune disorder that causes sudden hair loss, typically in small, round patches on the scalp or other areas of the body. The condition occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, disrupting hair growth. The exact cause is unknown, but genetics and environmental factors may play a role. While the condition can be unpredictable, hair often regrows over time, although in some cases, it can lead to permanent hair loss. Treatments focus on managing symptoms and stimulating hair regrowth, but there is no cure.

Alopecia Areata Market

The dynamics of the Alopecia Areata market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Alopecia Areata Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Alopecia Areata Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Alopecia Areata market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Alopecia Areata

.Prevalent Cases of Alopecia Areata by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Alopecia Areata

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Alopecia Areata

Alopecia Areata Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Alopecia Areata market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Alopecia Areata market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Alopecia Areata Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Alopecia Areata Therapies and Key Companies

.OLUMIANT (baricitinib): Eli Lilly and Company/Incyte Corporation

.LITFULO (ritlecitinib): Pfizer

.Etrasimod: Pfizer

.Coacillium (LH-8): Legacy Healthcare

.PF-06651600: Pfizer

.ADX-914: Q32 Bio Inc.

.Upadacitinib: AbbVie

.Daxdilimab: Amgen

.CTP-543: Concert Pharmaceuticals

.Deucravacitinib: Bristol-Myers Squibb

.SHR0302: Reistone Biopharma

.IMG-007: Inmagene LLC

.Jaktinib: Suzhou Zelgen Biopharma

.Rezpegaldesleukin: Nektar Therapeutics

.Rosnilimab: AnaptysBio, Inc.

.LEO 124249: LEO Pharma

.Baricitinib: Eli Lilly and Company

Alopecia Areata Market Strengths

.The major strength of the Alopecia areata market is its robust pipeline with the emergence of several therapies

.Increasing awareness and development to understand the diversity of the disease might improve the diagnosis of Alopecia areata, thereby resulting in a lucrative market opportunity

Alopecia Areata Market Opportunities

.Several organizations are actively working to provide information and awareness of such rare and devastating disorder

.The current treatment options only focus on palliative treatment rather than cure, which opens a platform of new therapies to boost the market of Alopecia areata

Scope of the Alopecia Areata Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Alopecia Areata Companies: Eli Lilly and Company/Incyte Corporation, Pfizer, Legacy Healthcare, Pfizer, Q32 Bio Inc., AbbVie, Amgen, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Reistone Biopharma, Inmagene LLC, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharma, Nektar Therapeutics, AnaptysBio, Inc., LEO Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

.Key Alopecia Areata Therapies: OLUMIANT (baricitinib), LITFULO (ritlecitinib), Etrasimod, Coacillium (LH-8), PF-06651600, ADX-914, Upadacitinib, Daxdilimab, CTP-543, Deucravacitinib, SHR0302, IMG-007, Jaktinib, Rezpegaldesleukin, Rosnilimab, LEO 124249, Baricitinib, and others

.Alopecia Areata Therapeutic Assessment: Alopecia Areata current marketed and Alopecia Areata emerging therapies

.Alopecia Areata Market Dynamics: Alopecia Areata market drivers and Alopecia Areata market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Alopecia Areata Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Alopecia Areata Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Alopecia Areata Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Alopecia Areata

3. SWOT analysis of Alopecia Areata

4. Alopecia Areata Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Alopecia Areata Market Overview at a Glance

6. Alopecia Areata Disease Background and Overview

7. Alopecia Areata Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Alopecia Areata

9. Alopecia Areata Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Alopecia Areata Unmet Needs

11. Alopecia Areata Emerging Therapies

12. Alopecia Areata Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Alopecia Areata Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Alopecia Areata Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Alopecia Areata Market Drivers

16. Alopecia Areata Market Barriers

17. Alopecia Areata Appendix

18. Alopecia Areata Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

