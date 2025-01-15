Schoolsfirst FCU Announces 23 New Third-Party Administrator Agreements With California School Districts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Participants benefit from a wide range of education and advisory services

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

SchoolsFirst Federal

Credit Union , the largest credit union in California and the largest serving school employees and their families, today announced that its Third-Party Administrator (TPA) affiliate, SchoolsFirst Plan Administration, LLC, added 23 school districts in California to its roster in 2024. As a TPA, SchoolsFirst Plan Administration helps school districts with IRS plan compliance, education and customized, personal financial advice.

"SchoolsFirst FCU was founded to help our Members thrive and achieve financial well-being, and we have made it our mission to offer a variety of financial products and services to accomplish this goal," said Carol Rose, executive vice president of Member service operations of SchoolsFirst FCU. "With the additional support we provide through SchoolsFirst Plan Administration, we help ensure that our Members and school employees remain confident in their ability to enjoy financial well-being not only in their working years, but also during their years in retirement."

School districts in California that selected SchoolsFirst Plan Administration as TPA in 2024 include:



Brittain Elementary School District (Sutter County)



Browns Elementary School District (Sutter County)



Franklin Elementary School District (Sutter County)



Live Oak Unified School District (Sutter County)



Sutter Union High School District (Sutter County)



Children's Community Charter School (Butte County)



Coast Unified School District (San Luis

Obispo County)



El

Tejon Unified School District (Kern County)



Kern Community College District (Kern County)



Tehachapi School District (Kern County)



Vineland School District (Kern County)



Liberty Union High School District (Contra Costa County)



Oakley Union Elementary School District (Contra Costa County)



Nevada Joint Unified High School District (Nevada County)



Pleasant Ridge Union School District (Nevada County)



Union Hill Elementary School District (Nevada County)



Oxnard School District (Ventura County)



Oxnard Union High School District (Ventura County)



Ojai Unified School District (Ventura County)



Roseville Joint Union High School District (Placer County)



Saratoga Union School District (Santa Clara County)



Shasta Tehama Trinity Joint Community College District (Shasta County)

Wheatland Union High School District (Yuba County)

About SchoolsFirst Plan Administration, LLC

As the leading third-party administrator of retirement plans for school employees, SchoolsFirst Plan Administration, LLC has served the educational community for more than 40 years. SchoolsFirst Plan Administration provides retirement plan services for 403(b), Roth 403(b), 457(b), Roth 457(b) and FICA Alternative plans for nearly 400 public school districts, charter schools, community college districts and county offices of education in California. Plan participants have full access to financial education and advice provided by SchoolsFirst FCU, including access to financial planning advisors, seminars, online education and planning calculators. Other services provided by SchoolsFirst Plan Administration include retaining contribution information, authorizing loans and distributions, dedicated phone support for both districts and participants six days a week, and contribution remittance, plan audit support, and secure online access.

For additional information about retirement plan services provided by SchoolsFirst Plan Administration, LLC, interested school districts may visit: .

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union serving school employees, and once again Forbes has named SchoolsFirst FCU the top credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.4 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2024, the Credit Union reported more than $30 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California and the fourth largest credit union in the United States. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.



Insured by NCUA.

SOURCE SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED