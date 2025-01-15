VEGAS-BASED PLAY PLAYGROUNDTM TO ANCHOR NASHVILLE LIVE! IN DOWNTOWN NASHVILLE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Play PlaygroundTM

Nashville

spans approximately 20,000 square feet and offers unparalleled views of the Cumberland River, Nissan Stadium, and downtown Nashville. Guests will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience with large-scale, neon-lit physical games, nostalgic puzzles, and team-based challenges – including signature attractions like Doctor! Doctor! and Whiskey Run. With imaginative cocktails and mocktails, a creative food menu, and private event spaces, Play PlaygroundTM

is the ultimate destination for group celebrations, private parties, and nightlife in Music City.

Play PlaygroundTM

will open daily starting at noon, offering daytime play for ages 16+ and nighttime experiences for ages 21+.

Private events and large group bookings will be available starting in March. For more details, email [email protected] .

"We're thrilled to welcome Play PlaygroundTM

to Nashville Live! and offer our guests an experience that has taken Las Vegas by storm," said Chris Summers, AVP of Operations, Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. "This addition further establishes Nashville Live! as the ultimate entertainment destination of downtown Nashville."

"Nashville is a city that thrives on creativity, community, and unforgettable experiences, making it the perfect home for Play PlaygroundTM," said Jennifer Worthington, CEO of Play Social Inc. "We've reimagined what it means to go out and have fun by combining immersive games, elevated food and drinks, and vibrant social spaces-all designed to bring people together in the most playful ways. Whether you're celebrating with friends, looking for new ways to connect, or just want to let loose and have a great time, Play PlaygroundTM

is where unforgettable memories are made."

Nashville Live! has quickly become a cornerstone of downtown Nashville's entertainment scene since opening in 2023. In addition to the highly anticipated Play PlaygroundTM, the venue is home to nationally acclaimed concepts like DraftKings Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, offering a dynamic mix of dining, nightlife, and live music experiences. Additionally, The Possum, a new high-end cocktail lounge, will open at Nashville Live! in the coming weeks.

For more information about Nashville Live!, visit nashvillelivedowntown .



About Nashville Live!

Nashville Live! is a 50,000 square foot, five-level dining, entertainment, music and social experience located in the heart of downtown Nashville on 2nd

Avenue. The destination offers unobstructed views of the

Cumberland River, Nissan Stadium and downtown and year-round events and live music, as well as nationally acclaimed concepts DraftKings Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, two of the most exciting names in sports and entertainment. For more information on Nashville Live!, visit nashvillelivedowntown or

follow us on social @nashvillelivedowntown .

About Play Social Inc.

Play Social's mission is to bring people together through magical, immersive and gamified theatrical hospitality experiences. With its team of hospitality innovators, designers, fabricators and social scientists, the company is establishing a global foundation of immersive entertainment venues.

