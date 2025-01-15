Button Integrates Into Linktree To Support Social Commerce For Creators

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The combined technologies elevate the shopping experience by aligning intent with optimized journeys, while creating new revenue streams for creators

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Button , the leader in mobile commerce optimization, today announced a new integration with Linktree , the that lets creators share everything they are in one convenient link. This collaboration brings Button's AI-powered dynamic links to the over 50 million users who rely on Linktree's "link in bio” to help drive higher conversions and create a smoother and more personalized shopping experience.

Linktree enables creators to curate, grow and monetize their work from platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube and powers countless experiences across major social platforms daily. Since launching Linktree Shops in March, Linktree has reinforced its mission to enhance the shopping experience for creator audiences, ensuring seamless journeys and commission attribution for creators.

Using AI-powered dynamic links, Button will drive Linktree users to the most relevant destination to purchase-like a retailer's app-tailored to their unique shopping journey. This not only simplifies the shopping process but also boosts revenue by driving higher conversion rates.

“At Linktree, we're committed to giving our creators the tools they need to succeed. By integrating Button, we're unlocking faster, smarter and more seamless shopping experiences for Linkers,” said Sam Else, Sr. Director, Business Development at Linktree.“This collaboration ensures that every tap counts-taking audiences straight to checkout while driving revenue for creators and brands alike.”

“Creators deserve technology that keeps up with the future. Our partnership with Linktree is a major leap forward in turning content into commerce. Button and Linktree are transforming shopping journeys into revenue-generating moments for creators, retailers and users everywhere,” said Michael Jaconi, co-founder and CEO of Button.“The future of social commerce and retail media is uncapped, and we're proud to be collaborating with one of the most innovative companies in the industry to chart that course together.”

As social commerce continues to redefine“content as commerce,” creators need tools that allow them to easily recommend products they believe in while ensuring a smooth shopping experience for their audience. Reliable attribution should be considered a fundamental expectation, as the future of social shopping hinges on integrated revenue opportunities and user-friendly purchasing experiences. Button's solution has boosted conversion rates across key platforms, including Facebook by +175%, Instagram by +230% and TikTok by +100%.

With a history of developing best-in-class commerce intelligence, Button has driven over $12 billion in sales. Button offers an established suite of linking solutions that enable creators and affiliate networks to create optimal shopping experiences, boost revenue and more.

To learn more about Button's offerings, please visit usebutton.com .

About Button

Button is the leading commerce optimization platform that uses AI technology to improve the performance of creator and affiliate marketing. The platform is used by the world's largest retailers, publishers, and creator networks to drive better shopping experiences, improved attribution and new inventory for retail media which combine to grow revenue for companies like Uber by 100% for the channels where Button is implemented. Button surpassed $1B in commerce per month in March 2024, and has been named a best place to work every year since its founding. It's backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures and Capital One.

Media Inquiries: ...