Cork Protection Secures Strategic investment from Top Down Ventures Through Founders Fund I

Cork Protection Secures Strategic from Top Down Ventures Through Founders Fund I

Cork Protection, a leader in proactive cybersecurity solutions and risk management announced a strategic growth investment from Top Down Ventures.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cork Protection , a leader in proactive cybersecurity solutions and financial risk management, is excited to announce a strategic growth investment from Top Down Ventures through its newly launched Founders Fund I. This marks one of the first investments from the fund, signaling a shared commitment to advancing innovative solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

The investment underscores Top Down Ventures' confidence in Cork's groundbreaking approach to protecting small and mid-size businesses (SMBs) and MSPs against evolving cyber threats. It also brings Cork into a distinguished portfolio of early-stage SaaS companies supported by Top Down Ventures, joining investors DVx Ventures, Vestigo Ventures and Austin McChord's Outsiders Fund in backing Cork's ambitious vision.

“At Cork, we've built a platform designed to redefine the way MSPs and SMBs approach cybersecurity-by providing protection from the inside out,” said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork Protection.“The support from Top Down Ventures is not only a validation of our mission but also a catalyst to accelerate our growth and expand the reach of our AI-powered insights and cyber warranty offerings.”

Chris Day and Austin McChord: A Powerful Alliance

The investment also signifies the coming together of two transformative leaders in the MSP and SaaS spaces: Chris Day, Founder and Chairman at Top Down Ventures, Founder/CEO of ScalePad , Founder of IT Glue; and Austin McChord, founder of Outsiders Fund and Datto.

Having Day and McCord on the same team represents a formidable combination of expertise and vision. Together, their insights, networks, and track records in scaling SaaS companies bring unparalleled strategic advantages to Cork's journey.

“This investment in Cork reflects our shared belief in their potential to revolutionize cybersecurity for MSPs,” said Day.“Austin McCord and I are united in our commitment to enabling Cork to scale and deliver even greater value to the MSP community. By combining our experiences, we aim to help Cork build a platform that MSPs can't live without.”

Day's role as CEO of ScalePad adds strategic significance to this investment, creating opportunities for Cork to align its cybersecurity solutions with ScalePad's suite of offerings.“This collaboration has the potential to deliver enhanced security, streamlined operations, and proactive risk mitigation for MSPs and their clients,” said Day.

Empowering MSPs with Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions

Cork's AI-driven platform delivers actionable insights, proactive threat detection, and financial peace of mind through its cyber warranty. Designed specifically for MSPs, the platform provides near-instant coverage and settlement capabilities in the aftermath of security incidents, making it an essential tool for modern IT environments.

A Strong Foundation for Growth

Cork will leverage this investment to scale its operations, enhance its platform capabilities, and deepen its commitment to serving MSPs and their clients. With cyber threats on the rise, the demand for integrated solutions that combine technical and financial protection has never been greater.

About Cork Protection

Cork Protection is a pioneering cybersecurity company delivering AI-enhanced solutions for proactive financial risk management. By offering advanced threat intelligence, flexible premiums, and a unique cyber warranty, Cork empowers MSPs and SMBs to safeguard their most valuable digital assets. Backed by industry-leading investors including Top Down Ventures, DVx Ventures, Vestigo Ventures, and the Outsiders Fund, Cork is redefining cybersecurity for a new era. Learn more at and follow Cork on LinkedIn here: .

About Top Down Ventures

Top Down Ventures is a leading venture capital firm dedicated to early-stage Software companies within the Managed Service Provider (MSP) market. Through its Founders Fund I, Top Down Ventures provides capital, operational expertise, and strategic guidance to help emerging software companies scale to their full potential. For more information, visit .

