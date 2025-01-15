WM Synergy Recognized As A 2025 BIG Innovation Award Winner For Power BI For VISUAL ERP Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transform your operations with data-driven insights. Power BI for VISUAL ERP brings real-time analytics right to your fingertips, empowering smarter decisions.

Empowering Manufacturers with Data-Driven Insights

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a year of groundbreaking advancements and transformative achievements, WM Synergy proudly announces that its Power BI for VISUAL ERP solution has earned a 2025 BIG Innovation Award in the category of Manufacturing. This prestigious recognition, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, celebrates WM Synergy's commitment to delivering cutting-edge business intelligence tools that empower companies to make smarter, data-driven decisions.The Power BI for VISUAL ERP solution is designed for both existing users of VISUAL ERP and businesses considering it as their enterprise resource planning system. It enables manufacturing companies to leverage advanced analytics and real-time insights tailored to their operations. Developed by WM Synergy, this solution integrates seamlessly with the VISUAL ERP system to provide enhanced visibility into critical performance metrics such as production efficiency, financial analytics, and supply chain optimization.“Our Power BI for VISUAL ERP solution is transforming how manufacturing companies operate, providing tools to help them understand their data and drive actionable improvements,” said Brent Blackmon, Executive Vice President at WM Synergy.“Whether supporting existing VISUAL ERP customers or helping prospective users explore the power of this platform, this recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering meaningful value to our customers.”Discover the Power BI for VISUAL ERP SolutionWant to see the award-winning solution in action? Watch our solution video to explore how Power BI for VISUAL ERP is revolutionizing business intelligence and enabling companies to unlock the full potential of their data.If you're ready to optimize your Infor VISUAL ERP system or considering a powerful ERP solution, contact our Customer Care team today. Let us help you get started with this game-changing solution and experience the difference WM Synergy can make for your business.About the 2025 BIG Innovation AwardsSince 2011, the Business Intelligence Group has recognized trailblazers across industries with the BIG Innovation Awards. Winners are selected by seasoned business executives who evaluate submissions based on creativity, impact, and measurable results.“This year's winners demonstrate that innovation remains a driving force for improving businesses, industries, and society as a whole,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group.“WM Synergy's Power BI for VISUAL ERP exemplifies this ethos by addressing the unique challenges of manufacturers and unlocking their potential through business intelligence and data-driven insights.”About WM SynergyWM Synergy is a global leader in digital transformation solutions for manufacturing and enterprise resource planning (ERP). With a proven track record of innovation, WM Synergy empowers businesses to streamline operations, optimize performance, and achieve sustainable growth. The company's Power BI for VISUAL ERP solution is part of its mission to revolutionize business intelligence and help companies harness the full power of Infor VISUAL ERP, whether they are current users or evaluating it as their ERP platform.For more about the BIG Innovation Awards, including the full list of 2025 winners, visit .

Customer Care

WM Synergy

+1 866-896-6347

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.