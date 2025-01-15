Sanchi Milk Board's Employees Shouldn't Be Left Dependent On Amul: Digvijaya Singh To MP CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 15 (IANS) leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday urged Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav that Sanchi Milk Board's collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) should be done keeping the interest of farmers and employees of the federation in mind and not "left dependent" on Amul.

In a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he also demanded that the farmers and the members of Sanchi Milk Board should be included in the new committee set up under NDDB.

"I was informed that Sanch Milk Board is being handed over to NDDB for its reform. Therefore, the request is being made to consider the interest of farmers and Sanchi's employees," Digvijaya Singh's letter read.

The Madhya Pradesh government in September 2024 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NDDB, aimed at increasing milk production in the state.

Chief Minister Yadav made this announcement after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also holds the portfolio of the Ministry of Cooperation in New Delhi.

However, the opposition Congress had questioned the development, raising apprehension that the attempt was being made to promote Gujarat-based Amul milk products in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Vivek Tankha had alleged that Sanchi was being "taken over through the backdoor".

However, the state government has denied the opposition's claim, maintaining that collaboration is being done to increase milk production in the state.

MP BJP said the NDDB is an undertaking of the Union government, which has been tasked to operate and efficiently manage Sanchi.

Since the BJP government is determined to make the state a leader at every level, this step has been taken to make the state a leader in milk production in the country by providing facilities, it said.

Last week, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet approved a proposal to invest Rs 1,500 crore to double the milk production and to increase farmers' income in the next five years.