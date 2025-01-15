(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterproofing Materials Market, Global, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The waterproofing materials sector in the is mature in terms of technologies and structure, and companies are using acquisitions, marketing, and customer relations management as the main path to success.

In this analysis, the report covers waterproofing materials in the construction industry, analyzing mainly global volumes and revenues. The report also provides a regional split in revenue terms. It also analyzes the past 10 years' most relevant mergers and acquisitions - one of the main industry trends.

The forecast is based on construction activity level, market penetration of waterproofing products, price evolution, and products taking market volume. With 2024-2031 as the study period, the base year is 2024 and the forecast period is 2025-2031.

Key Topics Covered

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Waterproofing Materials Market



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Waterproofing Materials Industry Highlights

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Waterproofing Materials Industry



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Application of the Products

Application Environments of the Products

Latest Innovations

Value Chain in the Waterproofing Materials Industry Downstream Value Chain in the Waterproofing Materials Industry

Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Waterproofing Materials Market



Competitive Environment

Key Competitors Relevant M&As from the Past 10 years

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in the Waterproofing Materials Market



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue by Product

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: A Consolidating Market

Growth Opportunity 2: Waterproofing Design Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Importance of Waterproofing Contractors in the Residential Segment

Growth Opportunity 4: Waterproofing and Adaptation to Climate Change Growth Opportunity 5: New Worker Training as Part of CSR Programs

Appendix & Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps

List of Exhibits

