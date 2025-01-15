Waterproofing Materials Industry Forecast 2025-2031 With Analysis On The Past 10 Years' Most Relevant Mergers And Acquisitions - One Of The Main Industry Trends
Date
1/15/2025 7:17:35 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterproofing Materials Market, Global, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The waterproofing materials sector in the construction industry is mature in terms of technologies and market structure, and companies are using acquisitions, marketing, and customer relations management as the main path to success.
In this analysis, the report covers waterproofing materials in the construction industry, analyzing mainly global volumes and revenues. The report also provides a regional split in revenue terms. It also analyzes the past 10 years' most relevant mergers and acquisitions - one of the main industry trends.
The forecast is based on construction activity level, market penetration of waterproofing products, price evolution, and products taking market volume. With 2024-2031 as the study period, the base year is 2024 and the forecast period is 2025-2031.
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Waterproofing Materials Market
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperatives The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Waterproofing Materials Industry Highlights
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Waterproofing Materials Industry
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Application of the Products Application Environments of the Products Latest Innovations Value Chain in the Waterproofing Materials Industry Downstream Value Chain in the Waterproofing Materials Industry
Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Waterproofing Materials Market
Competitive Environment Key Competitors Relevant M&As from the Past 10 years
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in the Waterproofing Materials Market
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Forecast Assumptions Revenue by Product Revenue and Volume Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: A Consolidating Market Growth Opportunity 2: Waterproofing Design Services Growth Opportunity 3: Importance of Waterproofing Contractors in the Residential Segment Growth Opportunity 4: Waterproofing and Adaptation to Climate Change Growth Opportunity 5: New Worker Training as Part of CSR Programs
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps
