Tech21 Expands Line Of Biodegradable Cases With Global Launch Of New Iphone 16 Accessories In Apple Stores

Advanced Protection Meets Sustainable Innovation for Apple's Latest Devices

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech21, a global leader in impact protection for mobile devices, proudly announces the worldwide launch of its latest accessories for the 16 series. Available exclusively at Apple Stores, apple and Tech21, this milestone solidifies Tech21's standing as one of the select third-party brands trusted by Apple to deliver premium device protection.

Tech21's newest collection embodies a seamless blend of cutting-edge impact protection, sophisticated design, and biodegradable innovation. Designed specifically for the iPhone 16, these accessories offer unparalleled performance, allowing users to safeguard their devices while embracing sustainability and style.

iPhone 16 Accessory Highlights

Tech21 FlexPro Case ($54.95)



Available Colors : Black, Taupe, Pink, Green

32.8 ft / 10 m multi-drop impact protection

21x stronger than military-grade standards

Crafted with FlexShockTM for unmatched durability

Over 90% biodegradable with eco-conscious materials

Fully MagSafe compatible for seamless connectivity

Anti-yellowing technology for long-lasting clarity

Port covers to guard against dust and debris Includes a rugged grip and lanyard for added security

Tech21 FlexQuartz Case ($49.95)



Available Colors : Blue, Purple, Gold, Gray

16 ft / 4.9 m multi-drop impact protection

15x stronger than military-grade standards

Enhanced with sustainable Bio-SpiceTM technology

Over 90% biodegradable materials

Embedded UV-resistant agents to prevent discoloration Fully MagSafe compatible with metallic ring for precise alignment

A Milestone for Tech21 and Apple Users

Tech21's inclusion in Apple Stores worldwide showcases its reputation for innovation and quality. The FlexPro and FlexQuartz cases highlight the brand's commitment to protection with materials like FlexShockTM, eco-conscious manufacturing, and stylish designs. These iPhone 16 accessories underscore Tech21's dedication to durability, sustainability, and modern aesthetics. Focusing on user-centric solutions, Tech21 empowers customers to protect their devices with confidence and style. Explore the new range at apple or your nearest Apple Store.

About Tech21

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in London, Tech21 is a global leader in impact protection and mobile accessories. Known for pioneering materials like FlexShockTM and Bio-SpiceTM, Tech21 creates sustainable, durable, and stylish solutions for smartphones, tablets, and more. Focused on protecting devices and the planet, Tech21 inspires confidence and peace of mind worldwide more information or to explore the new collection, visit apple, tech21, or your nearest Apple Store.

