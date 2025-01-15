Sunny Deol Spends A Day With The Indian Army

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Sunny Deol marked India's Day on January 15 by paying tribute to the Indian Army's courage, sacrifice, and dedication.

The Gadar star spent the day with jawans (soldiers), taking part in activities, sharing personal moments, and saluting their bravery.

He shared several videos and images from his visit on social media. In one video, the actor and the soldiers can be heard chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Other pictures featured Sunny engaging with the soldiers, posing for photos, and even playing arm wrestling with them.

In the caption, he wrote, "Then, Now, and Forever Saluting the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication of our heroes. Happy Indian Army Day! #HindustanZindabad #ArmyDay."

Deol's tribute comes on a significant day for the Indian Army, which is celebrating its 77th Army Day this year.

The Army Day commemorates the service and sacrifice of the men and women who protect the nation, with this year's celebrations showcasing India's technological advancements and ongoing commitment to self-reliance.

On the professional front, Deol is gearing up for the release of Border 2.

The movie, slated for release in January 2026, will feature a star-studded cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty.