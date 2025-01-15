(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for compact and versatile packaging solutions across diverse industries, including food & beverages and pharmaceuticals, is expected to provide impetus for the growth of the stick packaging market. Besides this, the rise of bio-based stick packaging is expected to present new opportunities for companies through 2035 NEWARK, Del, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stick packaging is set to achieve significant growth, with its valuation projected to rise from USD 1,452.6 million in 2025 to USD 2,277.5 million by 2035, at a steady CAGR of 4.6%. This upward trajectory underscores the rising consumer demand for convenient, eco-friendly, and innovative packaging solutions across the food, beverage, and health sectors. The stick packaging industry is witnessing robust demand, driven by its convenience, portability, and cost-effectiveness. This innovative single-serve format is increasingly favored in various sectors, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics. Rising consumer preference for on-the-go lifestyles has bolstered the adoption of stick packaging, particularly for products like instant coffee, powdered drinks, dietary supplements, and skincare items. Furthermore, the format's ability to minimize material usage and reduce environmental impact aligns with the growing global emphasis on sustainability, making it a preferred choice for environmentally conscious consumers and businesses. Future trends in the stick packaging industry indicate a dynamic evolution shaped by sustainability, customization, and technological advancements. The increasing use of eco-friendly materials, such as recyclable plastics, biodegradable films , and paper-based alternatives, is expected to gain prominence as companies strive to meet stringent environmental regulations and consumer expectations for sustainable packaging. Additionally, advances in digital printing technology enable high-quality, customizable designs, enhancing brand visibility and customer engagement. The integration of smart packaging solutions, such as QR codes and NFC tags, is another emerging trend, offering consumers interactive experiences and supply chain transparency. These technologies are particularly relevant for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, where traceability and product authenticity are critical. Furthermore, regional markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to witness significant growth due to increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expanding retail sectors. The stick packaging market's future is also influenced by innovations in machinery that allow for faster production speeds and greater flexibility in accommodating diverse product categories. As brands continue to explore ways to differentiate themselves and cater to consumer demands for convenience, sustainability, and personalization, the stick packaging industry is poised for steady growth in the coming years. Core insights on the Stick Packaging Industry Steady Market Growth: The global stick packaging industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2025 and 2035, reflecting increasing demand for convenient and sustainable packaging solutions. Market Valuation Trends: The industry was valued at USD 1,406.1 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 2,277.5 million by the end of 2035, showcasing significant incremental opportunities. Regional Growth Leader: The South Asia & Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest growth, with a robust CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, driven by rising consumer demand and expanding markets in emerging economies. Prominent Industry Players: Leading companies shaping the stick packaging market include Amcor plc, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Proampac LLC, and Constantia Flexibles Group, which are driving innovation and sustainability in the sector. Sustainability Focus: The industry is increasingly embracing eco-friendly materials, aligning with global trends toward sustainability and catering to the preferences of environmentally conscious consumers. Key End-Use Segments: The food and powdered beverage sector dominates stick packaging applications, accounting for over 54.3% of the market share by 2035, emphasizing the format's convenience and portability for on-the-go consumption.

Key Dynamics: Growing Adoption of Sustainable and Eco-friendly Materials Fostering Growth

Stick packaging companies are adopting biodegradable and compostable materials to have less negative impact on the environment and ease consumer worries about plastic waste. To further support a circular economy, brands are adopting stick–packets produced from recycled materials and emphasizing their recyclable nature. Research and development funds are being spent by businesses to create substitute materials for stick packaging. These materials include compostable films, biodegradable polymers, and plant-based substances like cellulose or starch. Emergence of Bio-based Packaging is Expected to Amplify Opportunities

Development of bio-based stick packaging is transforming the global stick packaging industry. This is attributable to its ability to reduce dependency on conventional plastic materials and minimize environmental waste. Bio-material stick packages are made from sugarcane waste, which offers significant environmental benefits such as reducing carbon footprint. The sugarcane-based biomaterials are the most sustainable and environment-friendly packaging solution. Using renewable resources minimizes the reliance on fossil fuels such as oil during the production of plastic packaging. Biomaterial stick packages maintain excellent product clarity, decorated capabilities, softness, squeezing and recyclable properties. “Stick packaging is carving a niche as a versatile and consumer-friendly alternative to traditional single-serve formats,” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).“It's airtight sealing ensures freshness and efficacy, making it an excellent choice for on-the-go consumption, particularly in the food and wellness industries. However, manufacturers must address its limited reusability to stay ahead in a market driven by sustainability trends.” Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now: Country-Wise Insights for the Stick Packaging Market (2025–2035)

Country CAGR (2025–2035) Short Description United States 3.2 % Rising sports and fitness activities drive demand for stick packs for energy drinks, electrolyte powders, and protein supplements. Canada 4.2 % Leading in North America with robust demand fueled by on-the-go lifestyles and environmentally friendly packaging preferences. Germany 3.1 % Steady adoption in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors due to precision and single-use convenience. Italy 2.3 % Gradual growth driven by demand in food and beverage sectors, with a focus on convenience and small-format packaging. France 2.7 % E-commerce growth boosts demand for lightweight, customizable stick packs that enhance online sales and customer engagement. United Kingdom 2.2 % Modest growth due to demand for premium, portion-controlled packaging in personal care and wellness products. China 5.2 % Leading growth globally, driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and high demand in food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.









Industry Trends:

Increasing adoption of eco-friendly materials like biodegradable films and recyclable plastics films. Enhanced customization and branding through high-quality digital printing technology. Integration of QR codes and NFC tags for improved traceability and consumer engagement. Growing preference for lightweight, space-saving packaging formats suitable for e-commerce. Advanced machinery enabling faster production and greater flexibility in handling diverse product categories.

Future Growth Opportunities in the Stick Packaging Market

High growth potential in Asia-Pacific and Latin America due to rising urbanization and disposable incomes. Increased online shopping demands lightweight, compact packaging like stick packs. Rising demand for portion-controlled, portable packaging in fitness supplements and nutraceuticals. Opportunities in single-dose stick packaging for precision medicine and traceability. Growing need for tailored designs and branding to enhance consumer loyalty and market differentiation.

Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges in Stick Packaging Market

Attributes Key Factors Latest Trends

Convenience: As stick packaging offers benefits like convenience and portability, it is becoming a popular choice for on-the-go consumption.

Expanding Food and Beverage Sector : Stick packaging is frequently utilized for goods including snacks, quick beverages, and sauces in the food and beverage sector. Both manufacturers and consumers find it a desirable alternative because of its convenience and ease of usage. Sustainability: In an effort to lessen their influence on the environment and satisfy consumer demands for sustainable packaging options, manufacturers are investigating eco-friendly materials and designs. Upcoming Opportunities E-commerce : Packaging trends have been greatly impacted by the global expansion of e-commerce. Stick packaging works effectively for online sales because of its small and practical design. Challenges

Packaging Size: The volume that stick packaging can store is naturally restricted. This restriction could be a deterrent for certain items that need larger packing formats. Cost: Stick packaging may be more expensive to produce and acquire materials than other package designs despite its potential for ease. Cost concerns can play a big role, particularly in countries where consumers are price-sensitive.

Key Players in Stick Packaging Industry

Amcor plcCatalent Inc.Sonoco Products CompanyHuhtamaki OyjProampac LLCConstantia Flexibles GroupGlenroy, Inc.GFR Pharma LtdUnirther Pharmaceuticals SASHWR Packaging LLCGlenroy, Inc.Losan PharmaGFR PharmaARANOW Packaging Machinery, S.L.Korpack

Stick Packaging Market Segmentation

By Material:

Multiple materials used for making stick packaging is divided into plastic, paper, aluminum, and others.

By Capacity:

Stick packaging is available is several which include into up to 5 ml, 6 ml to 10 ml, 11 ml to 15 ml, above 15 ml.

By Application:

Solids, liquids and powders are major applications of stick packaging.

By End Use:

Some of end users of stick packaging include food and beverage, pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals, personal care and cosmetics and other industrial.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

