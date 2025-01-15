(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for compact and versatile packaging solutions across diverse industries, including food & beverages and pharmaceuticals, is expected to provide impetus for the growth of the stick packaging market. Besides this, the rise of bio-based stick packaging is expected to present new opportunities for companies through 2035
NEWARK, Del, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stick packaging industry is set to achieve significant growth, with its valuation projected to rise from USD 1,452.6 million in 2025 to USD 2,277.5 million by 2035, at a steady CAGR of 4.6%. This upward trajectory underscores the rising consumer demand for convenient, eco-friendly, and innovative packaging solutions across the food, beverage, and health sectors.
The stick packaging industry is witnessing robust demand, driven by its convenience, portability, and cost-effectiveness. This innovative single-serve format is increasingly favored in various sectors, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics. Rising consumer preference for on-the-go lifestyles has bolstered the adoption of stick packaging, particularly for products like instant coffee, powdered drinks, dietary supplements, and skincare items. Furthermore, the format's ability to minimize material usage and reduce environmental impact aligns with the growing global emphasis on sustainability, making it a preferred choice for environmentally conscious consumers and businesses.
Future trends in the stick packaging industry indicate a dynamic evolution shaped by sustainability, customization, and technological advancements. The increasing use of eco-friendly materials, such as recyclable plastics, biodegradable films , and paper-based alternatives, is expected to gain prominence as companies strive to meet stringent environmental regulations and consumer expectations for sustainable packaging. Additionally, advances in digital printing technology enable high-quality, customizable designs, enhancing brand visibility and customer engagement.
The integration of smart packaging solutions, such as QR codes and NFC tags, is another emerging trend, offering consumers interactive experiences and supply chain transparency. These technologies are particularly relevant for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, where traceability and product authenticity are critical. Furthermore, regional markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to witness significant growth due to increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expanding retail sectors.
The stick packaging market's future is also influenced by innovations in machinery that allow for faster production speeds and greater flexibility in accommodating diverse product categories. As brands continue to explore ways to differentiate themselves and cater to consumer demands for convenience, sustainability, and personalization, the stick packaging industry is poised for steady growth in the coming years.
Core insights on the Stick Packaging Industry Steady Market Growth: The global stick packaging industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2025 and 2035, reflecting increasing demand for convenient and sustainable packaging solutions. Market Valuation Trends: The industry was valued at USD 1,406.1 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 2,277.5 million by the end of 2035, showcasing significant incremental opportunities. Regional Growth Leader: The South Asia & Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest growth, with a robust CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, driven by rising consumer demand and expanding markets in emerging economies. Prominent Industry Players: Leading companies shaping the stick packaging market include Amcor plc, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Proampac LLC, and Constantia Flexibles Group, which are driving innovation and sustainability in the sector. Sustainability Focus: The industry is increasingly embracing eco-friendly materials, aligning with global trends toward sustainability and catering to the preferences of environmentally conscious consumers. Key End-Use Segments: The food and powdered beverage sector dominates stick packaging applications, accounting for over 54.3% of the market share by 2035, emphasizing the format's convenience and portability for on-the-go consumption.
Key Dynamics:
Growing Adoption of Sustainable and Eco-friendly Materials Fostering Growth
Stick packaging companies are adopting biodegradable and compostable materials to have less negative impact on the environment and ease consumer worries about plastic waste. To further support a circular economy, brands are adopting stick–packets produced from recycled materials and emphasizing their recyclable nature.
Research and development funds are being spent by businesses to create substitute materials for stick packaging. These materials include compostable films, biodegradable polymers, and plant-based substances like cellulose or starch.
Emergence of Bio-based Packaging is Expected to Amplify Opportunities
Development of bio-based stick packaging is transforming the global stick packaging industry. This is attributable to its ability to reduce dependency on conventional plastic materials and minimize environmental waste.
Bio-material stick packages are made from sugarcane waste, which offers significant environmental benefits such as reducing carbon footprint. The sugarcane-based biomaterials are the most sustainable and environment-friendly packaging solution.
Using renewable resources minimizes the reliance on fossil fuels such as oil during the production of plastic packaging. Biomaterial stick packages maintain excellent product clarity, decorated capabilities, softness, squeezing and recyclable properties.
“Stick packaging is carving a niche as a versatile and consumer-friendly alternative to traditional single-serve formats,” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).“It's airtight sealing ensures freshness and efficacy, making it an excellent choice for on-the-go consumption, particularly in the food and wellness industries. However, manufacturers must address its limited reusability to stay ahead in a market driven by sustainability trends.”
Country-Wise Insights for the Stick Packaging Market (2025–2035)
| Country
| CAGR (2025–2035)
| Short Description
| United States
| 3.2
| %
| Rising sports and fitness activities drive demand for stick packs for energy drinks, electrolyte powders, and protein supplements.
| Canada
| 4.2
| %
| Leading in North America with robust demand fueled by on-the-go lifestyles and environmentally friendly packaging preferences.
| Germany
| 3.1
| %
| Steady adoption in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors due to precision and single-use convenience.
| Italy
| 2.3
| %
| Gradual growth driven by demand in food and beverage sectors, with a focus on convenience and small-format packaging.
| France
| 2.7
| %
| E-commerce growth boosts demand for lightweight, customizable stick packs that enhance online sales and customer engagement.
| United Kingdom
| 2.2
| %
| Modest growth due to demand for premium, portion-controlled packaging in personal care and wellness products.
| China
| 5.2
| %
| Leading growth globally, driven by increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and high demand in food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.
Industry Trends: Sustainability Focus
: Increasing adoption of eco-friendly materials like biodegradable films and recyclable plastics films . Digital Printing Advancements
: Enhanced customization and branding through high-quality digital printing technology. Smart Packaging
: Integration of QR codes and NFC tags for improved traceability and consumer engagement. Minimalist Design
: Growing preference for lightweight, space-saving packaging formats suitable for e-commerce. Technological Innovation
: Advanced machinery enabling faster production and greater flexibility in handling diverse product categories.
Future Growth Opportunities in the Stick Packaging Market Emerging Markets
: High growth potential in Asia-Pacific and Latin America due to rising urbanization and disposable incomes. E-Commerce Expansion
: Increased online shopping demands lightweight, compact packaging like stick packs. Health and Wellness Sector
: Rising demand for portion-controlled, portable packaging in fitness supplements and nutraceuticals. Pharmaceutical Applications
: Opportunities in single-dose stick packaging for precision medicine and traceability. Customization Demand
: Growing need for tailored designs and branding to enhance consumer loyalty and market differentiation.
Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges in Stick Packaging Market
| Attributes
| Key Factors
| Latest Trends
|
Convenience: As stick packaging offers benefits like convenience and portability, it is becoming a popular choice for on-the-go consumption. Expanding Food and Beverage Sector : Stick packaging is frequently utilized for goods including snacks, quick beverages, and sauces in the food and beverage sector. Both manufacturers and consumers find it a desirable alternative because of its convenience and ease of usage. Sustainability: In an effort to lessen their influence on the environment and satisfy consumer demands for sustainable packaging options, manufacturers are investigating eco-friendly materials and designs.
| Upcoming Opportunities
|
E-commerce : Packaging trends have been greatly impacted by the global expansion of e-commerce. Stick packaging works effectively for online sales because of its small and practical design.
| Challenges
|
Packaging Size: The volume that stick packaging can store is naturally restricted. This restriction could be a deterrent for certain items that need larger packing formats. Cost: Stick packaging may be more expensive to produce and acquire materials than other package designs despite its potential for ease. Cost concerns can play a big role, particularly in countries where consumers are price-sensitive.
Key Players in Stick Packaging Industry
Amcor plc
Catalent Inc.
Sonoco Products Company
Huhtamaki Oyj
Proampac LLC
Constantia Flexibles Group
Glenroy, Inc.
GFR Pharma Ltd
Unirther Pharmaceuticals SAS
HWR Packaging LLC
Glenroy, Inc.
Losan Pharma
GFR Pharma
ARANOW Packaging Machinery, S.L.
Korpack
Stick Packaging Market Segmentation
By Material:
Multiple materials used for making stick packaging is divided into plastic, paper, aluminum, and others.
By Capacity:
Stick packaging is available is several which include into up to 5 ml, 6 ml to 10 ml, 11 ml to 15 ml, above 15 ml.
By Application:
Solids, liquids and powders are major applications of stick packaging.
By End Use:
Some of end users of stick packaging include food and beverage, pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals, personal care and cosmetics and other industrial.
By Region:
Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.
French Language:
L' industrie mondiale de l'emballage en stick devrait connaître une croissance significative, sa valorisation devant passer de 1 452,6 millions USD en 2025 à 2 277,5 millions USD d'ici 2035, à un TCAC stable de 4,6 %. Cette trajectoire ascendante souligne la demande croissante des consommateurs pour des solutions d'emballage pratiques, écologiques et innovantes dans les secteurs de l'alimentation, des boissons et de la santé.
L'industrie de l'emballage en stick connaît une forte demande, stimulée par sa commodité, sa portabilité et sa rentabilité. Ce format innovant en portion individuelle est de plus en plus prisé dans divers secteurs, notamment l'alimentation et les boissons, les produits pharmaceutiques, les soins personnels et les cosmétiques. La préférence croissante des consommateurs pour les modes de vie nomades a renforcé l'adoption de l'emballage en stick, en particulier pour des produits comme le café instantané, les boissons en poudre, les compléments alimentaires et les produits de soin de la peau. En outre, la capacité du format à minimiser l'utilisation de matériaux et à réduire l'impact environnemental s'aligne sur l'accent mondial croissant mis sur la durabilité, ce qui en fait un choix privilégié pour les consommateurs et les entreprises soucieux de l'environnement.
Les tendances futures du secteur de l'emballage en stick indiquent une évolution dynamique façonnée par la durabilité, la personnalisation et les avancées technologiques. L'utilisation croissante de matériaux respectueux de l'environnement, tels que les plastiques recyclables, les films biodégradables et les alternatives à base de papier, devrait gagner en importance à mesure que les entreprises s'efforcent de respecter les réglementations environnementales strictes et les attentes des consommateurs en matière d'emballage durable. De plus, les progrès de la technologie d'impression numérique permettent des conceptions personnalisables de haute qualité, améliorant la visibilité de la marque et l'engagement des clients.
L' intégration de solutions d'emballage intelligentes, telles que les codes QR et les étiquettes NFC, est une autre tendance émergente, offrant aux consommateurs des expériences interactives et une transparence de la chaîne d'approvisionnement. Ces technologies sont particulièrement pertinentes pour les secteurs pharmaceutique et nutraceutique, où la traçabilité et l'authenticité des produits sont essentielles. En outre, les marchés régionaux d'Asie-Pacifique et d'Amérique latine devraient connaître une croissance significative en raison de l'urbanisation croissante, de la hausse des revenus disponibles et de l'expansion des secteurs de la vente au détail.
L'avenir du marché des emballages en stick est également influencé par les innovations en matière de machines qui permettent des vitesses de production plus rapides et une plus grande flexibilité pour s'adapter à diverses catégories de produits. Alors que les marques continuent d'explorer des moyens de se différencier et de répondre aux demandes des consommateurs en matière de commodité, de durabilité et de personnalisation, l'industrie des emballages en stick est prête à connaître une croissance régulière dans les années à venir.
Informations clés sur l'industrie de l'emballage en stick Croissance régulière du marché :
l'industrie mondiale de l'emballage en stick devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,6 % entre 2025 et 2035, reflétant la demande croissante de solutions d'emballage pratiques et durables. Tendances de valorisation du marché :
L'industrie a été évaluée à 1 406,1 millions USD en 2024 et devrait atteindre 2 277,5 millions USD d'ici la fin de 2035, présentant des opportunités supplémentaires significatives. Leader de la croissance régionale :
La région Asie du Sud et Pacifique est sur le point d'afficher la plus forte croissance, avec un TCAC robuste de 5,8 % au cours de la période de prévision, tirée par la demande croissante des consommateurs et l'expansion des marchés dans les économies émergentes. Acteurs majeurs de l'industrie :
les principales entreprises qui façonnent le marché de l'emballage en bâtonnets comprennent Amcor plc, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Proampac LLC et Constantia Flexibles Group, qui stimulent l'innovation et la durabilité dans le secteur. Priorité au développement durable :
L'industrie adopte de plus en plus de matériaux respectueux de l'environnement, s'alignant sur les tendances mondiales en matière de durabilité et répondant aux préférences des consommateurs soucieux de l'environnement. Principaux segments d'utilisation finale :
Le secteur des aliments et des boissons en poudre domine les applications d'emballage en bâtonnets, représentant plus de 54,3 % de la part de marché d'ici 2035, mettant l'accent sur la commodité et la portabilité du format pour la consommation en déplacement.
La commodité et la portabilité comme moteurs de croissance
Avec le rythme de vie effréné d'aujourd'hui, les consommateurs privilégient de plus en plus les emballages qui s'adaptent à leurs routines chargées. Les stick packs offrent une commodité, une portabilité et un dosage précis inégalés pour les produits à portion individuelle comme les snacks, les boissons et les compléments alimentaires. Leur conception compacte réduit les déchets tout en préservant la fraîcheur du produit, ce qui séduit à la fois les consommateurs individuels et les détaillants.
En outre, le commerce électronique est devenu un facteur clé de la croissance du marché en améliorant la distribution des produits conditionnés en sticks. La personnalisation de la taille et du design répond davantage aux diverses préférences des consommateurs, consolidant ainsi le stick packaging comme un favori du marché.
Le secteur de la santé et du bien-être stimule la demande
L'augmentation du nombre de consommateurs soucieux de leur santé a renforcé la demande de conditionnements en stick pour les vitamines, les compléments alimentaires et les aliments fonctionnels. Les sticks simplifient le dosage précis, permettant aux consommateurs d'intégrer ces produits de manière transparente dans leur routine quotidienne.
La tendance vers des emballages durables gagne également du terrain, les fabricants optant de plus en plus pour des matériaux verts pour répondre aux attentes des consommateurs soucieux de l'environnement.
(( Les emballages en stick se font une place de choix en tant qu'alternative polyvalente et conviviale aux formats traditionnels à portion individuelle )), déclare Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) . (( Son étanchéité garantit fraîcheur et efficacité, ce qui en fait un excellent choix pour la consommation à emporter, en particulier dans les secteurs de l'alimentation et du bien-être. Cependant, les fabricants doivent tenir compte de sa réutilisabilité limitée pour rester en tête sur un marché porté par les tendances en matière de développement durable. ))
Tendances de l'industrie : Priorité au développement durable
: Adoption croissante de matériaux respectueux de l'environnement tels que les films biodégradables et les films plastiques recyclables . Progrès de l'impression numérique
: Personnalisation et valorisation de la marque améliorées grâce à une technologie d'impression numérique de haute qualité. Smart Packaging
: Intégration de QR codes et de tags NFC pour une meilleure traçabilité et un meilleur engagement du consommateur. Design minimaliste
: Préférence croissante pour les formats d'emballage légers et peu encombrants adaptés au commerce électronique. Innovation technologique
: Machines de pointe permettant une production plus rapide et une plus grande flexibilité dans la gestion de diverses catégories de produits.
Opportunités de croissance futures sur le marché des emballages en stick Marchés émergents
: Fort potentiel de croissance en Asie-Pacifique et en Amérique latine en raison de l'urbanisation croissante et des revenus disponibles. Expansion du commerce électronique
: l'augmentation des achats en ligne exige des emballages légers et compacts comme les stick packs. Secteur de la santé et du bien-être
: demande croissante d'emballages portables à portions contrôlées pour les compléments de fitness et les produits nutraceutiques. Applications pharmaceutiques
: opportunités dans les emballages en sticks unidoses pour la médecine de précision et la traçabilité. Demande de personnalisation
: besoin croissant de conceptions et de marques sur mesure pour améliorer la fidélité des consommateurs et la différenciation du marché.
Acteurs clés de l'industrie de l'emballage en stick
Amcor plc
Catalent Inc.
Société de produits Sonoco
Huhtamaki Oyj
Proampac SARL
Groupe Constantia Flexibles
Glenroy, Inc.
GFR Pharma Ltée
Unirther Pharmaceuticals SAS
HWR Emballage LLC
Glenroy, Inc.
Losan Pharma
GFR Pharma
Machines d'emballage ARANOW, SL
Paquet de courrier
Segmentation du marché des emballages en bâtonnets
Par matériau :
Les multiples matériaux utilisés pour la fabrication des emballages en bâtonnets sont divisés en plastique, papier, aluminium et autres.
Par capacité :
Les emballages en bâtonnets sont disponibles en plusieurs formats, allant jusqu'à 5 ml, de 6 ml à 10 ml, de 11 ml à 15 ml et plus de 15 ml.
Par application :
Les solides, les liquides et les poudres sont les principales applications des emballages en stick.
Par utilisation finale :
Certains des utilisateurs finaux des emballages en bâtonnets comprennent les aliments et les boissons, les produits pharmaceutiques et nutraceutiques, les soins personnels et les cosmétiques et d'autres industries.
Par région :
Les principaux pays d'Amérique du Nord, d'Amérique latine, d'Asie de l'Est, d'Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d'Europe occidentale, d'Europe de l'Est, du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique sont couverts.
Authored by:
Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.
Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.
