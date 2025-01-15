Here’S Why Bobby Deol Chose ‘Daaku Maharaaj’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Bobby Deol says that he wanted to do something“massy and earthy” and hence he chose“Daaku Maharaaj” as his debut Telugu film.

Explaining what drove him to this film, Bobby said,“What drove me to this project was the subject; it was very earthy, and I was looking for something which is massy and earthy and with emotions that the masses and the whole of India can connect with.”

“Working with Bala Sir for the first time-that was so exciting, and I really had to do this film. Then discovering Bobby as a director who has done such an amazing job as a director-I wish the team all the best.”

Directed by Bobby Kolli,“Daaku Maharaaj” is about a daring robber, striving for survival and establishing his own territory amid conflicts with powerful adversaries, battling to become a 'king without a kingdom'. The film also stars Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The film was recently under the scanner as“Dabidi Dibidi”, which is from the film“Daaku Maharaaj”, faced backlash on social media courtesy the age gap between 30-year-old Urvashi and Nandumuri, 64. It was also criticised for its inappropriate choreography.

Actress Urvashi Rautela had shared that the dance with Nandamuri was not just a performance for her.

It was a celebration of art, hard work, and respect for the craft. Working with him was a dream come true, and every step, every gesture was about creating something beautiful together.”

She said that she values every piece of feedback.

“But the most important thing for me is the love I receive from my fans and the genuine connection we share. Art is a reflection of our emotions, and no matter the criticism, my purpose will always be to touch hearts, inspire, and stay true to who I am, always striving for the best in everything I do.