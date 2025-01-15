Mirror TV ESG Leadership Summit: Industry, Government, And Academia Unite To Usher In A New Era Of Sustainability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Chairman of Mirror TV, Cheng Yu, emphasized in the opening video, "In pushing Taiwan toward a more sustainable and progressive environment, Mirror TV leverages its influence and fulfills its corporate responsibility." Paul Tsai, General Manager of Mirror TV, who played a pivotal role in initiating this forum, highlighted that Mirror TV has been a frontrunner among Taiwanese broadcasters in receiving nominations and awards for sustainability reporting on both domestic and international levels. He expressed hope that this would foster meaningful dialogue among government, business, and academia to drive sustainability efforts forward.

Minister of Environment Peng Chi-Ming shared he was assigned the mission since President Lai Ching-Te assuming office, of which revising Taiwan's NDC24 target. After concerted efforts across government agencies, the goal set to reduce emissions by 28% ±2% by 2030, a 4% improvement from previous targets-equivalent to approximately 10.4 million metric tons-a formidable challenge.

Deputy Minister Kao Shien-Quey of the National Development Council stated that the Taiwanese government plans to invest NT$900 billion by 2030, which is expected to spur private investments of up to NT$4 trillion. The policy framework, focusing on "Green Growth and Net-Zero Emissions by 2050," aims to assist businesses in seizing green growth opportunities through enhanced energy efficiency, dual-axis transformations in digital and net-zero fields, and provision of green growth financing.

Deputy Director-General Trust H.J. Lin of the Tourism Administration emphasized Taiwan's proactive response to global trends in green transformation and sustainable development, viewing it as a key opportunity to enhance international competitiveness. Globally promote Taiwan through various initiatives, boost the nation's international image and advance green tourism. With collaborative efforts from the government and private sector, Taiwan's tourism industry is poised to capture new opportunities amid the global surge in sustainable travel.

