Desert Control Partners With Oasis Date For Liquid Natural Clay Deployment To Conserve Water Across 160 Acres Of Premium Medjool Date Palms

Norway, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Control AS ("DSRT" or "the Company"), a leader in soil and water conservation technology, has entered into an agreement through its U.S. subsidiary, Desert Control Americas Inc., with Oasis Date, North America's largest date grower and processor. This collaboration will deploy Desert Control's Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) solution across 160 acres of organic Medjool date palms at Oasis Date's Corn Springs Ranch in California.



The deployment, valued at NOK 1.5 million, follows a successful pilot project launched in July 2024 for 13 acres of date palms. The pilot demonstrated significant improvements in water retention, soil health, and overall performance. This expanded 160-acre deployment, scheduled for completion in Q1 2025, represents a key milestone in scaling Desert Control's innovative soil and water conservation technology across Oasis Date's operations.

"Oasis Date is setting the standard for sustainable and regenerative agriculture, and we are proud to collaborate on this initiative," said Ole Kristian Sivertsen, CEO of Desert Control. "By implementing Liquid Natural Clay, we can help Oasis Date conserve water, improve soil health, and enhance yields, reinforcing their position as a leader in environmentally conscious farming."

Oasis Date manages over 5,000 acres of date farms, producing over 1 billion dates annually. As the majority supplier for Natural Delights®, the #1 Medjool date brand in North America, Oasis Date leads the way in sustainable agriculture with its commitment to regenerative organic farming. Notably, it is the world's first and only Regenerative Organic Certified® date farm, embodying its dedication to environmental sustainability and farmworker fairness.

"Oasis Date is a strong leader in their industry, and their dedication to sustainability and regenerative farming practices aligns perfectly with our vision," said Marty Weems, Managing Director of Desert Control Americas. "We are honored to work with Oasis Date utilizing our soil and water conservation technology to reduce operational costs and safeguard the long-term prosperity of their ranch and farming operations."

Desert Control's LNC technology transforms sandy, fast-draining soils into fertile, water-retentive ground, reducing irrigation needs while supporting healthy plant growth. This partnership also holds the potential for broader adoption of LNC technology across Oasis Date's extensive operations in California and Arizona.

