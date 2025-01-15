Another Competition To Support Films In Post-Production Announced
Date
1/15/2025 2:06:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan film Agency
have launched the "Film Support Competition for 2025" for films in
the post-production stage, Azernews reports.
The main goal of the competition is to stimulate and enhance the
effectiveness of film production, increase the competitiveness of
independent production centers and other entities working in the
relevant field, and support co-production.
The competition is open to film projects covering any direction,
category, and genre of cinema intended for mass screening and
currently in the post-production stage.
It consists of three stages, including the acceptance of
projects, their evaluation by the Artistic Council, and handling of
documentation (such as contract signing, etc.).
The maximum amount of support for one film is 30,000 manats for
full-length feature films, 20,000 manats for full-length
documentary films, 15,000 manats for short feature and documentary
films, and 13,000 manats for short animated films.
Project proposals must be submitted on the website by February 21. Late
submissions will be deemed invalid.
Recall that the financial support was granted to six films that
won the first competition held last year.
MENAFN15012025000195011045ID1109091642
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.