Another Competition To Support Films In Post-Production Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Culture and the Azerbaijan Agency have launched the "Film Support Competition for 2025" for films in the post-production stage, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the competition is to stimulate and enhance the effectiveness of film production, increase the competitiveness of independent production centers and other entities working in the relevant field, and support co-production.

The competition is open to film projects covering any direction, category, and genre of cinema intended for mass screening and currently in the post-production stage.

It consists of three stages, including the acceptance of projects, their evaluation by the Artistic Council, and handling of documentation (such as contract signing, etc.).

The maximum amount of support for one film is 30,000 manats for full-length feature films, 20,000 manats for full-length documentary films, 15,000 manats for short feature and documentary films, and 13,000 manats for short animated films.

Project proposals must be submitted on the website by February 21. Late submissions will be deemed invalid.

Recall that the financial support was granted to six films that won the first competition held last year.