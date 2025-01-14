Introducing Somer: The First Comprehensive Real Estate App For Iraq

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Naser Abdel-sattar NaserBAGHDAD, IRAQ, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Somer, Iraq's first all-in-one real estate app, officially launches today, revolutionizing the property market. The app offers a comprehensive, up-to-date directory of properties, making the search process simpler, more transparent, and accessible for buyers, sellers, and real estate agents alike.Somer provides a one-stop solution for property seekers to easily browse and filter listings for sale or rent. Real estate professionals can also list properties directly, streamlining connections between sellers and potential buyers or tenants.Designed to meet the specific needs of Iraq's growing real estate sector, Somer consolidates essential property information in one user-friendly platform. Detailed listings feature photos, floor plans, pricing, location maps, and more. Whether looking for homes, commercial spaces, or land, users can quickly find the information they need.For agents, developers, and property owners, Somer offers a powerful tool to reach a wide audience, ensuring properties are listed with accurate and up-to-date information. This helps sellers and agents connect with qualified buyers in real time.For years, Iraq's real estate market has faced challenges related to transparency and consistency. Buyers have struggled to find reliable data, while sellers have had difficulty reaching a broad audience. Somer addresses these issues by providing a centralized database with verified property details, ensuring users have access to the most accurate and current information.The app also features advanced search filters, allowing users to narrow down their property search by location, price, size, and other criteria. Buyers can easily contact sellers directly via WhatsApp or phone call, simplifying negotiations and inquiries.Somer is designed with an intuitive interface to ensure a smooth, user-friendly experience for all, regardless of their technical expertise. The app is available for download on iOS, Android, and Huawei devices, ensuring accessibility for a wide audience.Beyond just a real estate platform, Somer is helping build Iraq's future in the digital economy. As more Iraqis embrace technology, the demand for digital solutions in real estate continues to rise. Somer is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation with its innovative platform that simplifies the property buying, selling, and renting process.With Iraq's real estate market on the rise, Somer is set to become the go-to platform for anyone involved in the country's property sector, catering not only to Iraqi nationals but also to foreign investors looking to capitalize on opportunities in Iraq's growing market.“We are thrilled to introduce Somer to the Iraqi market,” said Naser, Founder of Somer.“After years of development, we've created a platform that brings transparency, efficiency, and convenience to Iraq's real estate industry. Our goal is to empower both buyers and sellers with the tools they need to make informed decisions and streamline transactions.”For more information or to download the app, visit .Media Contact:Email: ...Phone: +964 787 390 2203Website:

