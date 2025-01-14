Biomednewsbreaks Adageis Featured In Biomedwire Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
“Healthcare is a complicated place, and navigating the system is extremely difficult for patients. On the healthcare delivery side, it's also tough. Classically, there have been different reimbursement methods for healthcare services in the United States, but many agree the future is value-based care,” Speirs explained.“What Adageis does is provide a simple solution to healthcare organizations - ranging from large, multi-state, multi-specialty healthcare groups to independent practices across the country. We offer a solution that meets everyone's needs, helping providers and organizations drive revenue by delivering high-quality care, which everyone can align with... Much of the value in value-based care comes from providing proper documentation to patients and being proactive with screenings. We provide an easy solution for practices to indicate the metrics needed for patients, to provide high-quality care while maximizing incentive dollars.”
About Adageis
Adageis is a healthcare technology innovator focused on addressing inefficiencies in care delivery through AI and machine learning. Its solutions empower healthcare providers and healthcare organizations to enhance patient outcomes, streamline operations, and drive increased revenue through meeting the demands of value-based care. By integrating advanced technologies with minimal disruption, Adageis remains a leader in driving meaningful change across the healthcare sector. For more information, visit the company's website at
