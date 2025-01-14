(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

January 25 Boot Camp

Real Estate Investing Boot camp Returns January 25th

- Lloyd Segal, President LAC-REIALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association announces it semi-annual Basic Training Boot Camp. LAC-REIA's upcoming LIVE In-person. Boot Camp is for people who want to become real estate investors. LAREIC's Boot Camp is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2025, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. In this intensive 8-hour Boot Camp, new investors will learn how to find deals, how to evaluate market values of properties, how to submit offers, find the financing, and how to deal with escrow, title insurance, due diligence, and inspections, as well as the following:* How to find deals* Foreclosure* Wholesaling (Assignments)* Deeds* Title Insurance* Promissory notes* How to finance your deals* Deeds of trust* Mortgages* Easements* Purchase contracts* Probate* Escrow* Structuring deals* Realtors* Submitting Offers* Lease-options* Leases* Trusts* And much much more.DATE & TIME: Saturday, January 25, 2025, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.LOCATION. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National and Palms)Cost: $149.00 per person if paid before January 18th. After January 18th, the price increases to $249.00 per person.RSVP: .The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Assocation is the oldest and largest investor group in California. The Association provides meetings, vendor expos, networking events, workshops and mentoring for real estate investors.

