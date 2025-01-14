Deepsighttm Technology Announces The Appointment Of Dr. Diku Mandavia, M.D. As Chief Medical Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mandavia to the DeepSight team," said

Nader Sadrzadeh, Founder and CEO of DeepSight. "His extensive expertise in ultrasound, clinical medicine, research, and strategic leadership will play a crucial role as we continue to innovate and expand our platforms. Dr. Mandavia has a proven track record of bringing transformative medical devices to market, paired with an unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes and reimagining how healthcare is delivered."

Dr. Mandavia is a board-certified emergency physician with more than 20 years of clinical and leadership experience. He has extensive knowledge in ultrasound technology and is a recognized pioneer in point of care ultrasound. Prior to joining DeepSight, he served as Chief Medical Officer for both FujiFilm and Sonosite, where he led cross-functional teams, directed large-scale clinical programs, and advised on the development of leading-edge medical imaging solutions. His experience in technology innovation and artificial intelligence further strengthens DeepSight's commitment to evidence-based solutions designed to enhance patient care and streamline clinical workflows.

"I'm honored to take on the role of Chief Medical Officer at DeepSight," said Dr. Mandavia. "I've been most impressed with the company's dedication to meaningful clinical impact and its culture of innovation. I look forward to working closely with the team to help bring breakthrough technologies to clinicians and patients worldwide."

About

DeepSightTM Technology

DeepSight Technology is a leading innovator in medical device technology, specializing in advanced ultrasound solutions such as

the NeedleVueTM Ultrasound system

for enhanced needle guidance with

OnPointTM Imaging

for high-resolution visualization from the tip of a needle, and the

EchoLuxTM Ultrasound System

for superior diagnostic capability. DeepSight's imaging platforms leverage advanced analytics, proprietary algorithms, novel sensor technology and state-of-the-art imaging to deliver actionable insights that significantly empower medical professionals and institutions in an innovative way.

DeepSight's mission is to revolutionize patient care through state-of-the-art systems, offering unprecedented precision and accuracy for healthcare providers.

For more information, visit



