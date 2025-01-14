Kuwait Cabinet Holds Weekly Session At Amiri Airport

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- The Cabinet on Tuesday held its regular weekly meeting at the conventions hall at the Amiri Airport under chairmanship of the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Following the session, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Minister of Interior and the Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, said that the ministers were informed of the formation of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who departed the country earlier today heading for the friendly United Kingdom.

His Highness the Amir is paying the visit in response to a special invitation by His Royal Highness King Charles III, the Monarch of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The delegation groups Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, senior officials from the Amiri Diwan and the Foreign Ministry.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf informed the ministers, upon instructions by His Highness the Amir, that the naval base located on the North Islet of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Bridge would be named the Coast Guard Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Base.

On another topics, the ministers expressed sincere congratulations to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said on the fifth anniversary of ascending to the throne, wishing him good health, the Sultanate and the brotherly people of Oman further progress and prosperity.

They extended felicitations to Joseph Aoun on his election as President of the Republic of Lebanon, wishing him success for serving the country's interests and stability.

As the session proceeded, Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ajeel, with attendance of the Undersecretary Ziad Al-Najem, presented a visual display of the strategic supplies centers' project, designed to enhance food security at the national level.

The venture, executed in coordination between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and several public departments, envisages establishing larger storage centers.

Minister Al-Ajeel explained that the project aims at improving services at the supplies delivery centers, indicating that there would be electronic applications for various purposes including delivery of the necessities to houses. The Cabinet asked the ministry to file a report every three months on accomplishments of the venture.

The ministers adopted the minutes of the supreme committee for authenticating the Kuwaiti citizenship with respect of stripping a number of people of the Kuwaiti nationality in line with Law 15/1959. (end)

rk









MENAFN14012025000071011013ID1109090293