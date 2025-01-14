The Paley Center For Media To Receive Prestigious Grants For Arts Projects Award From The National Endowment For The Arts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Generous Award Supports the Paley Center's Education Initiatives

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

The Paley Center for is proud to announce it has been awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) a Grants for Arts Projects award of $25,000. This grant will support the Paley Center's renowned Education Department. The NEA will award 1,127 Grants for Arts Projects awards nationwide totaling more than $31.8 million as part of the recent announcement of fiscal year 2025 grants.

"The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country's vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD . "It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including The Paley Center for Media."

"We are honored to receive this generous grant from the NEA which provides vital funding for our distinguished education initiatives," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media . "We want to extend our tremendous thanks to the NEA for their continued support of our education programs."

The grant supports the Paley Center's Education Department which offers a diverse community of educators, parents, and students access to its acclaimed curriculum, respected classes, professional teacher workshops, career readiness, and educational experiences around media literacy and digital learning.

For more information and the Paley Center's education programs, visit paleycenter.

For more information on other projects included in the NEA's grant announcement, visit arts/news .

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit

paleycenter .

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED