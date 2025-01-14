India's Renewable Energy Capacity Reach 209 GW 16% Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 14 (KNN) In a significant milestone for India's clean transition, the country's energy capacity surged to 209.44 gigawatts (GW) by December 2024, representing a robust 15.84 percent increase from 180.80 GW in the previous year, according to a statement released Monday by the of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE).



The expansion marked a dramatic acceleration in renewable energy deployment, with total capacity additions more than doubling to 28.64 GW in 2024 compared to 13.05 GW in 2023.

Solar power emerged as the dominant force behind this remarkable growth, contributing 24.54 GW to the total capacity addition. The sector's cumulative installed capacity reached 97.86 GW, marking a substantial 33.47 percent year-on-year increase.



Wind energy installations also showed notable progress, with 3.42 GW of new capacity taking the total wind portfolio to 48.16 GW, reflecting a 7.64 percent growth from the previous year.

Other renewable sectors demonstrated steady advancement, with bioenergy capacity expanding from 10.84 GW to 11.35 GW over the year. Small hydropower projects also registered modest growth, with installed capacity rising from 4.99 GW to 5.10 GW during the same period.



These developments align with the ambitious vision set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, a goal being pursued through various strategic initiatives under the leadership of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi at the MNRE.

(KNN Bureau)



