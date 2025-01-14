Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart TV With Back-To-Back Display (JMT-372)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new smart TV with convenient back-to-back display options," said an inventor, from Flint,

Mich., "so I invented the TWO-SIDED FLAT SCREEN SMART TELEVISION. My design offers uninterrupted viewing of either identical content or independent content."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative back-to-back display for a smart TV. In doing so, it allows for independent viewing and listening experiences for home or commercial applications. As a result, it increases entertainment and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations such as hotel lobbies, restaurants, lounges, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-JMT-372, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

