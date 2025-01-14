Modo25 And ASK BOSCO® Appoint Mark Creighton To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leeds-based digital marketing agency, Modo25 , and the team behind the AI reporting and forecasting ASK BOSCO® have announced the appointment of a prominent leader to its board of directors. Investing further in its commitment to driving growth and innovation through insightful, data-driven decision-making.Mark Creighton, the former Chief Operations Officer of Dentsu Aegis and CEO at Avado Learning, has joined Modo25 and ASK BOSCO® as a Non-Executive Director. With over 20 years of experience, Mark is a recognised leader in the fields of digital transformation and professional development.Creighton also brings extensive experience as the co-founder of Continua Coaching, a collective specialising in co-creating effective coaching outcomes for sustainable and targeted change for businesses.In addition, David Hart, the former digital agency owner and multiple SaaS founder who joined the board of directors in October 2024 has been appointed as the Chair of the Board, further strengthening the leadership team.Both appointments further enhance Modo25 and ASK BOSCO®'s strategic leadership as the business continues to drive innovation in marketing technology.Modo25 is the driving force behind ASK BOSCO®, an innovative AI-powered reporting and forecasting platform that provides insights for optimising digital marketing spend.ASK BOSCO® helps agencies and brands to speed up their reporting, optimise ad spend, drive performance, and gain instant, actionable insights by having conversations with their data.Discussing the appointments, founder and CEO of Modo25 and ASK BOSCO®, John Readman, said;“Having both Mark and David on our board is a significant milestone for the business.“Mark's vast experience in digital leadership and coaching, paired with David's strategic vision, will be instrumental as we continue to redefine marketing analytics for our clients. Their combined expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses with smarter, data-driven decisions.”Discussing his new role, Mark Creighton added;“Modo25 and ASK BOSCO® are transforming the way organisations approach marketing analytics and decision-making. I'm excited to join a business that not only empowers teams with actionable insights but is also led by a visionary team focused on meaningful change in the industry. I look forward to contributing to the next stage of growth and innovation.”For further information on Modo25 please visit:For more information about ASK BOSCO® visit askboscoAbout ASK BOSCO®ASK BOSCO® is an AI marketing reporting and forecasting platform designed to empower retailers, brands, and digital marketing agencies with insightful, data-driven decision-making. It seamlessly integrates all your marketing data for unified reporting and includes cutting-edge forecasting capabilities to maximise returns on online ad spend.Bosco is the name of the man who runs the 1moreChild orphanage in Jinja and is the inspiration behind the technology platform for which the business raises money and donates to help look after the 280 children who live there.Clients include SGS Engineering, Visualsoft, Everything Managed Group, Pavers Shoes and Beelivery.

