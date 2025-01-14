Seedlegals Launches In The U.S. To Revolutionize Startup Fundraising And Legal Documentation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SeedLegals Logo

Platform's innovative, cost-effective solutions aim to simplify funding rounds and processes for U.S. founders

- Anthony Rose, co-founder and CEO of SeedLegalsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SeedLegals , a leading for automated legal documents and fundraising solutions, has officially launched in the United States . Trusted by more than 60,000 companies in the United Kingdom, SeedLegals has transformed the startup ecosystem. With over $2.5 billion raised through their platform, one-third of all early-stage funding rounds in the U.K. have been done through SeedLegals. Now, the company aims to empower U.S. founders with a faster, more affordable approach to fundraising and legal documentation.Navigating the legal landscape for startups has historically been a slow, costly, and opaque process. Founders often rely on law firms at every stage of fundraising, incurring significant expenses and delays. SeedLegals is transforming this process with an intuitive, end-to-end platform that simplifies startup legal requirements.“The time and cost of doing a funding round in the U.S. is insane,” said Anthony Rose, co-founder and CEO of SeedLegals.“We're about to change that. Whether it's SAFEs or a priced round, U.S. founders can now complete the process seamlessly, with support from our team and legal partners, for a fraction of the cost of a law firm."When fundraising, many founders download free legal templates from the internet, which lack the compliance, structure, and specificity required for critical funding documentation. SeedLegals fills this gap with workflow and platform-generated legal documents based on established standards, including NVCA funding round documents designed exclusively for startups, offering clear guidance, customizable templates, and dedicated support.Founders can use SeedLegals' platform to manage everything from founder vesting agreements and cap tables to share options, SAFEs (simple agreements for future equity), and full funding rounds - all from a single dashboard.SeedLegals provides a step-by-step roadmap for every phase of a startup's journey, from incorporation to funding rounds and beyond. By simplifying the process, the platform eliminates the need for founders to navigate complex legal matters on their own or pay large amounts to law firms for documents that are standardized.In the U.S., legal fees for a funding round often range from $30,000 to $50,000 and beyond. Many founders turn to SAFEs as a cost-effective alternative. SeedLegals offers an even better solution: for a fraction of the cost and with almost the same ease as creating a SAFE, founders can complete a full funding round or a SeedSAFE directly on the platform.SeedLegals also assists U.K. startups in expanding into the U.S. market. The platform offers guidance on fundraising from U.S. investors through various instruments, including funding rounds, SeedFAST, SeedNOTE, or a U.K.-law version of the YC SAFE. The SeedLegals platform includes unlimited commercial and founder support from the team. For legal advice, SeedLegals has partnered with a law firm to offer a seamless platform-plus-legal-advice experience.About SeedLegalsSeedLegals is a leading platform for automated legal documents and fundraising solutions. Trusted by more than 60,000 companies and backed by a team of 160, SeedLegals streamlines the legal and fundraising processes, helping startups save time and money while growing their businesses. For more information, visit seedlegals.

