Cardiometaboliq Labs Partners With Evexia Diagnostics To Offeren Advanced At-Home Cardiometabolic Health Test

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CardioMetaboliQ Labs LLC, is excited to partner with Evexia Diagnostics in introducing its advanced dried-blood spot CardioMetaboliQ Test and Report. Addressing the 93% of US adults1 currently in sub-optimal cardiometabolic health, this convenient, comprehensive at-home test delivers critical risk assessments for cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, hepatic and metabolic health.

The Value of a Diagnostic Test lies in its Power to Motivate Patients

CardioMetaboliQ Labs understands that more markers don't necessarily equate to a more useful test.“We all know that extraneous data doesn't help convey a concise message, often confusing patients in the process. At CardioMetaboliQ Labs we believe that the true value of a diagnostic lies in its ability to communicate useful, compelling information that spurs action and continued engagement by patients,” says Dr Bennett.

To achieve this, the CardioMetaboliQ report explains cardiometabolic physiology in plain language, showing risk for individual and overall indexes...then provides the Top-Ten Action Steps for patients to reach their health and wellness goals. And since we all like to plan and track our progress, the complimentary BioCalculators allow patients to track, project and confirm their progress and risk reduction- a major contributor to patient engagement and compliance.

Exclusive Markers and Indexes

CardioMetaboliQ presents several indexes/biomarkers not available on currently available test panels, presenting extraordinary evidence-based relative risk analysis:

-Fatty Liver Index- Gold Standard MASLD/NAFLD/NASH index

-Remnant Cholesterol- Critical Atherosclerosis/Heart Risk marker

-Atherogenic Index of Plasma- Cerebrovascular/ early Stroke Risk marker

-Triglyceride-Glucose Index/Waist-Ht Ratio- Superior Insulin Resistance marker

-The CardioMetaboliQ (CMIQ) Index- Proprietary Composite Risk Marker

Says Dr Steven Bennett DC, CardioMetaboliQ Labs founder and CEO,“Our goal with the CardioMetaboliQ Test and Report was to create an affordable, comprehensive and actionable cardiometabolic test, with a dynamic, patient-centric report that amplifies patient engagement in Functional and Integrative Medicine practice.” Adding,“having used numerous lab panels over 16 years in practice, I know personally how important it is to deliver a clear, compelling message, in a way that patients connect with and will implement going forward after the consult.“ CardioMetaboliQ does just that.

Robust Research Support

When choosing the markers for the CardioMetaboliQ Test, a focus on extensive evidence informed the selection process. By incorporating markers represented over 5 decades and millions of patients in both the NHANES and UK BioBank databases, CardioMetaboliQ leverages the highest quality and quantity of available peer-reviewed research.

“CardioMetaboliQ Test and Report was created because of a true need and information gap in the testing industry. Due to the lack of a cardiometabolic test providing healthcare professionals insight into patients' metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease – MASLD (formerly non-acoholic fatty liver disease – NAFLD), Doctor Bennett set out to fill this gap. This panel of tests not only provides a glimpse into patients' cardiometabolic health but also their risk/status for MASLD.” says Ryan Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer at Evexia Diagnostics.

Better Information, Not Just More Information

About CardioMetaboliQ Labs LLC:

CardioMetaboliQ Labs LLC was founded by functional medicine specialist Dr. Steven Bennett, DC to deliver integrative, comprehensive and actionable health information to practitioners and their patients. The current US healthcare system often falls short in thoroughly assessing and addressing the critical area of cardiometabolic health. The CardioMetaboliQ Test and Report provides a significant step in advanced awareness and patient empowerment in the critical area of cardiometabolic health.

About Evexia Diagnostics:

Evexia Diagnostics offers comprehensive clinical laboratory services tailored for

Functional Medicine and Integrative Medicine practitioners. Providing fast, reliable, and

affordable solutions, they have been supporting clinicians with their complete suite of

diagnostic laboratory solutions since 2017.

1) O'Hearn, Meghan et al, ( )

